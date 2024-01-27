HeroMotoCorp unveils CE001 Limited Edition: A tribute to founder on 100th birth anniversary

HeroMotoCorp, the renowned two-wheeler giant, stole the spotlight at the Hero World 2024 event with the dazzling showcase of the Mavrick and Xtreme 125R. However, the real showstopper turned out to be the unexpected unveiling of the highly anticipated CE001 limited edition motorcycle. This exclusive model, based on the new Hero Karizma XMR 210, is set to capture the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts, as it pays homage to Hero Group's founder, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, on his 100th birth anniversary.

Marking a significant milestone, the Hero CE001 represents the company's first foray into crafting limited edition offerings for its customers. Described by the manufacturer as the "most special bike built in India," this commemorative edition is a testament to the legacy of Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal and the rich history of the Hero Group.

The choice of the Hero Karizma XMR 210 as the base for the CE001 holds sentimental value, as the original Karizma was conceived during the tenure of Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal as the Chairman Emeritus. The CE001 maintains the essence of the original design, incorporating the distinctive half-fairing version that pays homage to the classic motorcycle.

Adding to its allure, the limited edition motorcycle features bodywork crafted from lightweight carbon fiber, ensuring a substantial reduction in weight compared to the stock model. Riders can also expect an upright riding posture for enhanced comfort.

While HeroMotoCorp has not disclosed specific details about engine modifications, it is anticipated that the CE001 will boast a power boost over the standard model. The Hero Karizma XMR, serving as the foundation, boasts a trellis frame housing a potent 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 25 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque. The CE001 is expected to offer a superior power-to-weight ratio, accompanied by a range of performance upgrades, including the inclusion of an Akrapovic exhaust.

The company has committed to delivering all 100 units of the CE001 by July this year, with the entire stock available for purchase online.

