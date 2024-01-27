HeroMotoCorp unveils CE001 Limited Edition: A tribute to founder on 100th birth anniversary
The Hero CE001 is the company's first limited edition offering, paying homage to Hero Group's founder on his 100th birth anniversary. It features lightweight carbon fiber bodywork and is expected to have a power boost over the standard model.
HeroMotoCorp, the renowned two-wheeler giant, stole the spotlight at the Hero World 2024 event with the dazzling showcase of the Mavrick and Xtreme 125R. However, the real showstopper turned out to be the unexpected unveiling of the highly anticipated CE001 limited edition motorcycle. This exclusive model, based on the new Hero Karizma XMR 210, is set to capture the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts, as it pays homage to Hero Group's founder, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal, on his 100th birth anniversary.