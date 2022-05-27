Qubo, Hero Electronix’s consumer technology brand, has ventured into the Auto Tech space with the launch of their new product, Qubo Smart Dash Cam which will go live for sale starting today. In the two years since its launch, Qubo has launched wide range of products including connected devices like smart cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, and other smart home accessories. These products leverage proprietary hardware, software, and AI models built by Qubo.

Additionally, all Qubo products are designed and built in India, and its servers are hosted in India.

The brand will be entering this space with the launch of three subcategories of products - Dash Cameras, Smart Trackers, and Smart Accessories such as tire pressure inflators. Qubo’s Dash Cam, which can be easily mounted on the dashboard, is designed to record images/videos while you are driving.

The Qubo Dash Cam is compatible to both iOS and Android. The dash cam is equipped with 1080p@30FPS HD Video Quality for recording and live view. With a built-in 6-axis G-sensor, it auto-detects a sudden shake/collision and locks the footage to 'Event File' which you can access on your phone through Qubo App.

From a picture quality perspective, its Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology gives low light performance enabling the camera to capture details clearly in both the poorly and strongly illuminated areas in its field of view. Qubo’s Dash Cam offers a wide-angle FOV to reduce blind spots and obtain more than 6 lanes wide coverage.

Ujjwal Munjal, Vice Chairman, Hero Electronix said, “Keeping in line with our broader vision of creating customer-centric connected devices, Qubo has come a long way in the last 2 years. Today Qubo has a wide range of connected smart home products that are enriching the lives of Indian consumers. With the addition of Auto Tech products to our existing product portfolio, we are a step closer to our aspiration of reaching a million homes."

Qubo Smart Dash Cam will be available to a broad spectrum of users across Indian cities from today onwards and is priced at ₹4,290. Product will be available across all leading channels like Amazon, and on company’s website, and also across offline channels.