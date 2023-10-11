High UAW Wages Shrink Detroit’s Room to Maneuver

Even before the raise they are striking for, Detroit’s unionized auto workers are probably the best paid in the world after factoring in benefits such as healthcare. Their employers can afford it for now, but high labor costs box them in strategically.

Whatever the outcome of continuing negotiations with the United Auto Workers union, General Motors, Ford and Chrysler owner Stellantis will have to pay a lot more for factory staff. GM published highlights of its latest offer on Monday, including a 20% wage increase over four years that will bring the yearly earnings of almost all the company’s UAW-represented staff to about $82,000 for a full-time schedule. There were also higher employer pension contributions and better terms for temporary workers.

While such proposals haven’t been enough to end the strike, they have led to a bit more optimism in recent days. UAW President Shawn Fain didn’t escalate a walkout last Friday as had been expected. GM’s shares have since risen about 4%.

But even today’s UAW wages are high by global standards. Kristin Dziczek, an automotive analyst and policy adviser to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, has estimated them at $66 an hour for 2023 on average, including nonwage costs such as pensions and healthcare. In Germany, which is also heavily unionized, all-in labor costs last year were about 59 euros an hour, equivalent to $62 at current exchange rates, according to an analysis by the German Association of the Automotive Industry. The difference likely has more to do with the high cost of U.S. healthcare than with headline wages.

Costs elsewhere in Europe are lower—considerably so in the former Soviet bloc. In Japan, the other big developed-world hub for car production, they averaged the equivalent of just $27 an hour last year, partly as a result of the weak yen, according to the analysis.

Germany and Detroit specialize in different kinds of vehicles, but as high-wage centers of vehicle production, they have some things in common. At home, both have stepped back from making lower-margin small cars in favor of their trademark high-value franchises—gadget-rich luxury vehicles in Germany and huge pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles for Detroit.

Focusing on high-margin products is a sensible strategy as long as those products remain popular. Both Detroit and Germany have been lucky to have consumer tastes at their back in recent years: Car buyers have sought premium brands over mass-market ones and larger vehicles over smaller ones. Combined with the pandemic car shortage, these trends have made for a lucrative spell on both sides of the Atlantic.

But the price of focus might be flexibility: If the market turns, Detroit in particular will look exposed. Pent-up demand is supporting the U.S. market for now, but higher interest rates and gas prices could eventually push American consumers back toward smaller, cheaper cars. The average four-year new-car loan cost 8.3% in August, the highest rate since 2001.

Rising EV sales also might move the needle back toward lighter vehicles, which can use batteries and the expensive niche metals that go into them more efficiently. GM seems to recognize this with its plan to offer EVs of all sizes, including a revamped version of its small Chevrolet Bolt. In time, though, this strategy could run up against the old problem of how to compete head-to-head with nonunionized manufacturers, particularly Tesla.

This is why the current discussions with the UAW around the unionization of battery plants, which will eventually replace engine-and-transmission factories in the automotive supply chain, are so sensitive. Fain said on Friday that GM had agreed to bring battery plants into its master agreement with the UAW, but the company didn’t mention this crucial detail in this week’s offer.

Contract negotiations aside, the underlying reason why the Detroit Three and the UAW make an increasingly dysfunctional couple is a breakdown in trust. Yen Chen, principal economist at the Center for Automotive Research, points out that the master agreement that governs their relationship has ballooned from a small booklet 40 years ago to a 1,000-plus-page tome. Legalese is no substitute for goodwill.

The Detroit Three can’t do much about their high labor costs, but an acrimonious relationship with workers adds to the problem while benefiting nobody.

