High UAW Wages Shrink Detroit’s Room to Maneuver
SummaryExpensive labor leaves General Motors and Ford overdependent on American demand for big vehicles.
Even before the raise they are striking for, Detroit’s unionized auto workers are probably the best paid in the world after factoring in benefits such as healthcare. Their employers can afford it for now, but high labor costs box them in strategically.
