Higher prices, parts paucity may hit festive sales of autos

Last year, auto manufacturers had witnessed a sharp increase in vehicle sales during the festive season after restrictions put in place to contain the first wave of the covid pandemic were lifted. Similar recovery was expected in the current fiscal as well but factors such as increase in vehicle and fuel prices and production constraints might delay the recovery. “While there is hope that semi-conductor supplies would improve in H2FY22, OEMs and vendors are currently living by the day," analysts of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities said in a note.