The images of Yezdi Adventure bike have been spotted online and it looks quite similar to Royal Enfield’s Himalayan motorcycle. The spied images show Yezdi Adventure in ready to go format. The motorcycle shows circular headlight, flyscreen and hands guard on the upfront. The high end front fender shows the sportiness of Adventure. The spy images also give us a glimpse of jerry cans near the fuel tank and hard case panniers at the rear of the bike.

The Yezdi Adventure motorcycle comes with dual disc brakes and unicolor exhaust. The motorcycle uses wire-spoke wheels fitted with dual-purpose tyres. There is also a fully digital instrument cluster and a split-seat setup.

According to the Motorbeam, the engine of the Yezdi Adventure bike is completely blacked out. It is expected to be the same 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor that we have seen on the Jawa Perak. It is capable of producing 30.22 BHP and 32.74 Nm. It is expected to launch in six-speed gearbox.

The launch of the motorcycle is yet unknown but the spied images say that the under production bike will come next year. Besides Adventure, the Yezdi Scrambler was also spotted.

