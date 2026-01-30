Hits and misses of India-spec Renault Duster compared to global model

Renault Duster is the most hyped car that debuted in India in January 2026. The new generation 2026 Renault Duster marked the comeback of one of the most popular nomenclature in the Indian passenger vehicle market after a four year hiatus. The new Duster has adopted a completely new design, plethora of new features, modern technology and new generation advanced powertrain options as compared to the older model.

Interestingly, the new generation Renault Duster that is also available in the global market, comes with a host of market-specific changes. The French car manufacturer has brought a plethora of market-specific changes to the India-spec Duster rather than just bringing a straight copy of the global-spec version of the SUV.

Here is quick look at the key differences the India-spec new generation Renault Duster incorporates as compared to its global counterpart.

2026 Renault Duster: India-spec vs global-spec model design compared Speaking of the differences between the India-spec and global-spec iterations of the new generation Renault Duster, one of the most prominent differences lies in the branding. The global-spec model gets bold Renault lettering on the radiator grille, while the India-spec model gets Duster lettering. This focuses on the strong nomenclature recall of the SUV in the Indian market.

The lighting signature is different as well. The global-spec Duster gets Y-shaped LED DRLs, while the India-spec SUV gets slimmer LED DRLs. The headlamp internals too come slightly changed. The bumper sports significant difference. The India-spec Duster gets a revised layout with triple air intakes positioned higher up, while the fog lamps have been pushed towards the corners, and the lower grille features vertically oriented air intakes with black plastic housings.

Moving to the side profile, the India-spec Duster sports Himalaya-inspired fender badges on select variants, replacing the simpler plastic trims seen on the global model. Another difference is the yellow accent strip running along the lower door line, along with yellow Duster branding on the roof rails in the India-spec model, both of which are absent in the global-spec model. The India-spec SUV gets black-finished alloy wheels, while global-spec Duster features dual-tone or silver finishes.

At the back, the India-spec Duster gains a few notable changes in form of a connected LED light bar spanning the width of the tailgate, whereas global versions use standalone tail lamps. Also, the triangular taillamps on the India-spec Duster get a sleeker LED layout. Additionally, the rear bumper has been redesigned as well.

2026 Renault Duster: India-spec vs global-spec model interior compared Inside the cabin, the global model gets a monotone Grey interior with minimal contrast. On the other hand, the India-spec Duster uses Yellow contrast stitching across the steering wheel, seats, armrest, dashboard, and door pads. Also, there is Yellow coloured Duster branding on the dashboard. Other changes include faux carbon-fibre inserts, satin silver trim and dual-tone leatherette upholstery in the India-spec Duster.

The dashboard layout and centre console of the India-spec Duster is driver-oriented in contrast to the global model. The AC vents too are designed differently in the India-spec Duster. The higher variants of India-spec Duster get a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, while global models get only a smaller 7-inch unit. The Indian Duster stands out by offering an enhanced suite of ADAS features.

2026 Renault Duster: India-spec vs global-spec model powertrains compared

Renault Duster: India-spec vs global-spec model powertrain differences India-spec Renault Duster Global-spec Renault Duster Engine 1.0L turbo-petrol 1.3L turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid tech 1.8L petrol with strong hybrid tech 1.0L LPG 1.3L turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid tech 1.6L petrol with strong hybrid tech Transmission 6 MT 6MT, 6 DCT 8 DHT 6 MT 6 MT e-CVT Power 98 bhp 160 bhp TBA 98 bhp 128 bhp 143 bhp Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA 170 Nm 230 Nm 205 Nm Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD AWD FWD