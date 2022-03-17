For long-distance adventure touring, the two Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES models offer special features like electronically controlled suspension, an adjustable windscreen, larger fuel tank, heated grips, tubeless tires, and more. They too are available with either manual transmission or DCT. Every Africa Twin in features Android Auto this year, along with new control settings and a tasty new color choice- Darkness Black Metallic, Pearl Glare White Tricolour.

