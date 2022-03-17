This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI :
The updated version of the Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike has been launched in India by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday. Africa Twin was priced starting at ₹16.01 lakh (ex-showroom).
For long-distance adventure touring, the two Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES models offer special features like electronically controlled suspension, an adjustable windscreen, larger fuel tank, heated grips, tubeless tires, and more. They too are available with either manual transmission or DCT. Every Africa Twin in features Android Auto this year, along with new control settings and a tasty new color choice- Darkness Black Metallic, Pearl Glare White Tricolour.
Specification
Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike comes powered with a 1,082.96 cc powertrain. It also features two-Channel ABS, HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) and Bluetooth connectivity, among others.
Price
The manual transmission version of the 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports bike is priced at ₹16.01 lakh, while the dual-clutch transmission (DCT) trim is tagged at ₹17.55 lakh.
The company has initiated the bookings of the model across its big wing topline showrooms.
The new motorcycle will make its way to the Indian market through the CKD route (completely knockdown), Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.
Official statements
"Ever since its arrival in 2017, Africa Twin has defined new peaks of adventure riding in India. Going a step further, 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports inspires the riders to carve their own trails and explore the unknown further," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO, Atsushi Ogata noted.
HMSI Director (Sales & Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said while India offers diverse terrain and landscape for exploration, the adventure riding community is also evolving at a steady pace.
"The Africa Twin tribe with its Dakar Rally DNA is growing in India while enjoying its unmatched all-terrain capabilities and now with the 2022 Africa Twin, the adventure culture is bound to notch up further," he added.
