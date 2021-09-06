Honda Motorcycle & Scooter in India on Monday launched Honda BigWing virtual showroom as part of its focus on the digital customer interface to offer contactless services in view of safety of customers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The virtual reality-powered platform will enable customers to experience the spirit of fun & adventure that comes with Honda BigWing – Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle business, virtually," the automaker said in a statement.

The digital showroom offers customers 360-degree virtual product demo, online documentation, direct-to-home delivery and virtual chat support, among other features, HMSI said in a release.

Based on customers' location, they can choose their preferred dealership area along with other choice preferences to customise their favourite vehicle, it added.

“With the launch of our virtual showroom, we aim to bring our product offerings closer to the customers while keeping in mind their safety and convenience. Balancing the unique expectations of our customers, today digital technology has enabled us to cater to their ever-evolving needs. The virtual interface that offers our premium motorcycle range under Honda BigWing will surely delight our customers," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director for sales and marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Besides, the platform will also allow customers to experience the complete fun motorcycle line-up, riding gear and accessories in granular detail while sitting at their home, HMSI said.

Currently featuring Honda's H'ness CB350 in all its avatars, the platform will soon update to the entire range of premium models, it added.

With all India BigWing network integration, the platform will offer the ease of online booking, apparel and merchandise section and an exclusive 'MotoGP Wall', displaying Honda's achievement milestones over the years, it said.

Meanwhile, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) earlier this month reported a 3% decline in total sales to 4,30,683 units in August. The company had sold 4,43,969 units in the same month last year. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said entering the festival season with a steady recovery in economic activity, the company's total sales stood at 4,30,683 units, including 4,01,469 domestic sales and 29,214 exports in August 2021.

The domestic sales breached the 4-lakh mark with a growth of 18 per cent, compared to 3,40,420 units in July 2021, it said in a statement. The company's total sales in July stood at 3,84,920 units, including exports (44,500 units ), according to the statement.

With agency inputs

