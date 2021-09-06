HMSI launches virtual showroom to offer 360-degree view, contactless delivery

“With the launch of our virtual showroom, we aim to bring our product offerings closer to the customers while keeping in mind their safety and convenience. Balancing the unique expectations of our customers, today digital technology has enabled us to cater to their ever-evolving needs. The virtual interface that offers our premium motorcycle range under Honda BigWing will surely delight our customers," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director for sales and marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.