Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has today announced its progress towards Business Transformation for Future and Alternative Mobility. Parallely, the company aims to further strengthen its Manesar (Haryana) plant as a Global Resource Factory for the world.

Besides expanding exports footprint, HMSI is aggressively pursuing development of fuel-efficient products. As part of this, the company plans a phase-wise implementation & integration of flex-fuel technology in its product portfolio.

Entry level motorcycle category continues to have a significant share in total 2Wheelers sales in India. Leveraging this opportunity to serve the masses, HMSI will introduce a new low-end motorcycle in the commuter segment.

HMSI is expanding footprint into developed markets, HMSI aims to spearhead exports expansion by offering world-class products with its superior production technologies.

HMSI also plans multiple EV model introduction in the coming years while leveraging support from Honda’s other subsidiaries in the country. At present, the company is in its feasibility-study stage for readying its EV model line-up and developing the overall eco-system in India.

Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Bringing the synergies of Honda’s global expertise with strong indigenous support, HMSI will further expand its horizons in India. A staggered implementation of flex-fuel technology and multiple EV model introduction in future will lead to an exciting journey ahead. HMSI also plans to enter low-end motorcycle segment while boosting its new fun models’ business in domestic markets. Parallely expanding its wings overseas, HMSI aims to serve more developed countries with its highest level of global quality standards."