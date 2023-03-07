Home / Auto News / Holi 2023: Tips to protect your bike from Holi colours
Holi - the festival of colours is here. Celebrated all over the country, the celebrations include using colours (popularly called gulal) and water. As fun as it may sound, the colour stains are a real headache, especially for the vehicle owners. Here, we share some tips that can help you protect your motorcycle from Holi colour stains. Read on

Park your bike safely

As a precautionary measure, it is recommended to park your vehicle in a safe place, preferably indoors. This will protect your motorcycle from getting stained by colours and water splashes.

Cover your motorcycle

Another preventive measure that you can take is to use a cover for your motorcycle. Wrapping your bike under a cover will ensure that it does not get unnecessary stains. There are waterproof covers available in the market that you can get. Make sure that the entire body of the motorcycle is under wraps without exposing any part.

Apply wax polish

A wax polish creates a protective layer on the bike. In case you are unable to use a cover for the bike, the polish will make it easier for the stains to come out with less effort.

Avoid using harsh chemicals

Using harsh chemicals to clean your motorcycle can cause more harm than good. It is advisable to use a microfiber cloth to clean the vehicle. Also, buy cleaning essentials from reputed car cleaners and retailers only.

