Honda Activa 6G may get a ‘smart’ model on January 23: Here’s what to expect2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 04:54 PM IST
- One of the key features of the Honda Activa H-Smart is the anti-theft system. The vehicle will be equipped with the company’s own Honda Ignition Security System (HISS).
Honda is all set to launch the updated version of Activa 6G in India on January 23, 2023. Likely to be called Honda Activa H-Smart, it is expected to be the ‘smart’ version of Activa 6G scooter. The upcoming scooter is said to come with new safety features including an anti-theft system. It may compete with the likes of TVS Jupiter and Hero Maestro.
