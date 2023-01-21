Honda Activa 6G may get a ‘smart’ model on January 23: Here’s what to expect

Honda is all set to launch the updated version of Activa 6G in India on January 23, 2023. Likely to be called Honda Activa H-Smart, it is expected to be the ‘smart’ version of Activa 6G scooter. The upcoming scooter is said to come with new safety features including an anti-theft system. It may compete with the likes of TVS Jupiter and Hero Maestro.

