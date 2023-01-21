Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Auto News / Honda Activa 6G may get a ‘smart’ model on January 23: Here’s what to expect

2 min read . 04:54 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Neha Saini
Honda Activa H-Smart, it is expected to be the ‘smart’ version of Activa 6G scooter.

  • One of the key features of the Honda Activa H-Smart is the anti-theft system. The vehicle will be equipped with the company’s own Honda Ignition Security System (HISS).

Honda is all set to launch the updated version of Activa 6G in India on January 23, 2023. Likely to be called Honda Activa H-Smart, it is expected to be the ‘smart’ version of Activa 6G scooter. The upcoming scooter is said to come with new safety features including an anti-theft system. It may compete with the likes of TVS Jupiter and Hero Maestro.

As mentioned above, one of the key features of the Honda Activa H-Smart is the anti-theft system. The vehicle will be equipped with the company’s own Honda Ignition Security System (HISS). The technology is currently offered on Honda’s premium offerings.

Other features on the upcoming Honda two-wheeler is a digital instrument cluster along with Bluetooth connectivity. Honda Activa H-Smart is likely to come powered by the same 109.51 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled FI engine. It is said to offer a power output of 7.73bhp.

To recall, Honda Activa 6G was launched in 2020. It is currently priced between 73,360 to 75,860. The upcoming smart model of the scooter, on the other hand, is tipped to be priced between 75,000 to 80,000.

Last year, the company showcased its electric scooter - EM1 e at EICMA 2022. This is the first electric two-wheeler from the automaker for the European market. According to the company, the scooter will be released in the summer next year. Honda also plans to introduce more electric motorcycles globally in the next two years.

As the name suggests ‘EM’, it stands for Electric Moped and Honda says that the scooter is aimed at the young demographic who look for easy and fun urban transport. The EM1 e has a compact and flat floor with smooth styling. The design looks futuristic and minimal. The scooter comes with a short battery range of 40 km on a single charge.

