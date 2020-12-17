Honda Activa celebrates 20 years in India with launch of new campaign

Honda Activa has completed 20 years in the Indian market. To mark the occasion, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. launched a special campaign. The new campaign introduces Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Limited Edition which was unveiled recently.

The 20th Anniversary Edition of Activa 6G gets design cues that the company claims accentuates its overall royal appeal. Under the new campaign, two new colour schemes- Matte Mature Brown and Pearl Nightstar Black have been introduced. The shiny embossed 20th year anniversary logo and golden Activa emblem also make it recognizable. The special edition Activa gets black steel wheels on both front and rear. The scooter also gets brown inner cover and seat.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “We are extremely happy and proud as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Activa. It is a celebration time for us and the extended family of more than 2 crore satisfied customers who have made Activa a part of their daily lives. The campaign presents the emotional connection between our customers and their beloved Activa which gets a makeover to celebrate this special occasion. The distinctive gold embossed Activa logo of the 20th anniversary edition is the highlight and makes it worthy of a collector’s must have!"

The company also released small video film marking the 20-year anniversary of the Honda Activa called ‘Zindagi do pahiyon se chalti hai’. This campaign was conceptualized by Dentsu One, a Dentsu Aegis Network division & Mr. Titus Upputuru, National Creative Director, Dentsu One (the writer and director of the film) said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to work on this special campaign. Twenty years is a long journey and Activa is so special. ‘Zindagi do pahiyon se chalti hai’…and we wanted to celebrate this journey of two decades with a special story that not only reflects on the beautiful past but shows the promise of a special future. We thought it would be great to see the journey through the eyes of the husband even as he recreates couple’s very first interaction inside the college library. It was good fun bringing the playful script to life."

“Activa is not just a scooter brand for millions but a treasure of memories. Most of India would have taken a ride on an Activa since its launch in 2001. People grew from infants to adults, young love birds to married couples and from parents to grandparents - with many beautiful and cherished memories with this brand. The 20 years’ anniversary edition of Activa marks this beautiful journey of a brand that has garnered the love and affection of Indians. The film shows story of a couple which comes a full circle down the memory lane with this anniversary edition. A lot of things in this long period might have changed but not the love, trust and this beautiful relationship with the brand.", added Mr. Abhinav Kaushik, Executive Vice President, Account Management, Dentsu One

