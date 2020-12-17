Honda Activa celebrates 20 years in India with launch of new campaign

The company also released small video film marking the 20-year anniversary of the Honda Activa called ‘Zindagi do pahiyon se chalti hai’. This campaign was conceptualized by Dentsu One, a Dentsu Aegis Network division & Mr. Titus Upputuru, National Creative Director, Dentsu One (the writer and director of the film) said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to work on this special campaign. Twenty years is a long journey and Activa is so special. ‘Zindagi do pahiyon se chalti hai’…and we wanted to celebrate this journey of two decades with a special story that not only reflects on the beautiful past but shows the promise of a special future. We thought it would be great to see the journey through the eyes of the husband even as he recreates couple’s very first interaction inside the college library. It was good fun bringing the playful script to life."