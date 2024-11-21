Honda Activa Electric teased with swappable battery tech ahead of Nov 27 launch: What to expect

Scheduled for release on 27 November, the Honda Activa Electric could get a swappable battery technology and might come in two trims with varied displays. It is expected to promise a range of 104 km and includes features like navigation and music control, aiming for a versatile user experience.

Updated21 Nov 2024, 07:19 PM IST
Set to debut on 27 November, the latest teaser reveals that the Activa E will feature cutting-edge swappable battery technology, promising enhanced convenience and performance. (Representational image)
Set to debut on 27 November, the latest teaser reveals that the Activa E will feature cutting-edge swappable battery technology, promising enhanced convenience and performance. (Representational image)(Mint: Hemant Mishra)

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has once again teased its highly anticipated electric two-wheeler, the Honda Activa Electric. Set to debut on 27 November, the latest teaser reveals that the Activa E will feature cutting-edge swappable battery technology, promising enhanced convenience and performance (via HT Auto).

Reportedly, the teaser showcases a dual-battery setup for the Activa Electric, a feature previously seen in HMSI's Benly e electric scooter unveiled at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo. The Benly e utilised Honda's advanced Mobile Power Pack interchangeable batteries, and the same technology appears to have been integrated into the Activa E, highlighting HMSI's push towards innovation in the electric mobility sector.

To recall, a prior teaser revealed that the Activa Electric will be available in two trims, differentiated by their digital instrument clusters. The entry-level variant will come equipped with a basic TFT display, while the higher-spec trim will boast a vibrant multi-colour screen.

As per several media reports, the advanced digital display on the premium variant is expected to provide comprehensive information, including battery status, remaining range, speed, and riding mode. Additional features such as turn-by-turn navigation and music control are also anticipated, further enhancing the user experience.

Also Read | Honda Activa E teased: Two variants, 104 km range and advanced features expected

The Activa E is also anticipated to offer a claimed range of 104 kilometres on a full charge in standard mode. A sport mode, designed to deliver improved throttle response, will also likely be available, albeit at the cost of reduced range.

Moreover, the e-scooter is also expected to feature swingarm-mounted motors, a configuration seen in competing models such as the Bajaj Chetak and TVS Vida V1. This setup could support a mid-performance balance, making the scooter an appealing option for family-oriented buyers.

The teasers also hint at a sleek LED headlamp design and a practical seat setup, suggesting a well-rounded package suitable for everyday use. While full feature details remain under wraps, the Activa E is expected to include all essential offerings to meet consumer expectations.

 

First Published:21 Nov 2024, 07:19 PM IST
