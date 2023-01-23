Honda Activa H-Smart launched; gets 5 new patented technology: All details here

Honda Activa H-Smart launched; gets 5 new patented technology: All details here2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 01:56 PM IST
- As per the company, the new Honda Activa H-Smart will be available in three variants. These trim options are Standard, Deluxe and Smart, priced at ₹74,536, ₹77,036 and ₹80,537 (ex-showroom), respectively. The company claims that the new Honda Activa H-Smart will get five new patented technology applications.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched its Activa H-Smart in India at a starting price of ₹74,536 (ex-showroom). This latest offering from the company is Activa 6G’s new iteration which comes with H-Smart tech.
