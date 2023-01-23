Honda Activa H-Smart launched; gets 5 new patented technology: All details here

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched its Activa H-Smart in India at a starting price of ₹74,536 (ex-showroom). This latest offering from the company is Activa 6G’s new iteration which comes with H-Smart tech.

As per the company, the new Honda Activa H-Smart will be available in three trims. These trim options are Standard, Deluxe and Smart, priced at ₹74,536, ₹77,036 and ₹80,537 (ex-showroom), respectively. The company claims that the new Honda Activa H-Smart will get five new patented technology applications.

Interestingly, the Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India claims that this scooter will come with a smart find feature which lets it respond when the user tries to find it using the smart key. Furthermore, this smart key lets the rider lock and unlock the scooter without using the physical key. Using this smart key, the scooter’s engine can be started when it is within two meters of the key. The new Activa H-Smart also gets an engine start and stop switch.

Speaking of features, the Honda Activa H-Smart will come with a bigger wheelbase, a long footbard area, a new passing switch and DC LED headlamp. Some other design elements include a new design for alloy wheels. This iteration of Activa 6G will offer a comfortable riding experience through the 12-inch front alloy wheels, telescopic front suspension and adjustable rear suspension.

According to the manufacturer, the Honda Activa H-Smart gets a bunch of new technologies. It will be powered by a 110cc PGM-FI engine which is OBD2 compliant, It also gets paired with better smart power (eSP) technology which ensures linear power generation. The new technologies introduced to the Activa scooter are updated programmed fuel injection, better smart tumble technology, ACG starter and friction reduction. These patented technologies have been claimed to make the powertrain more effective.

To recall, the automobile manufacturer has also recently unveiled its Honda CL300. The scrambler comes with a 286cc liquid-cooled engine and can churn out 25.7 hp.

The Honda CL300 uses its Rebel counterpart as a base for its main frame along with the engine and uses a taller subframe for accommodating a flat single-piece seat. Its seat clearance stands at 790mm and the ground clearance stands at 165mm. The engine in the scrambler is a 286cc single-cylinder unit just like Rebel 300 making 25.7hp and gets a six-speed gearbox.