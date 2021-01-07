Honda Activa makes new record, achieves 2.5 crore customers mark

Honda 2Wheelers India announced that its scooter brand ‘Activa’ has now created a new record of being the only scooter brand in the history of Indian two-wheeler industry to achieve 2.5 crore customers mark.

The Honda Activa was launched 20 years ago in 2001. The company had recently launched the BS6 version of the scooter which helped it achieve the 2.5 crore customer mark.

According to a release by the company, in just 3 years of its debut in 2001, Activa became the leader in the scooter segment by 2003-04. The next 2 years saw it cross the 10 lakh cumulative customers’ milestone.

The release claims that it took the Activa brand 15 years to achieve the initial 1 crore customers in 2015. The company claims that the recent 1.5 crore customers were added with 3 times the speed i.e. in just five years.

Expressing gratitude on achieving this historic milestone, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Since its launch in 2001, be it the 100-110cc engine or the new more powerful 125cc engine, the secret of success of Activa family is Leadership that builds Trust. Since 20 years, Activa is at the forefront of technological innovation, sometimes even decade before it became the industry norm. Be it the Honda patented tuff-up tube and CLiC mechanism in 2001, Honda’s Combi-brake system with Equalizer in 2009, revolutionary Honda Eco Technology (HET) for 10% mileage up in 2013, or even the smarter HET PGM-Fi engine powered by eSP and World First Tumble flow in BS-VI era; every generation of Activa brand continued to evolve, revolutionize the scooter segment and Activate India. We are happy to see that India’s love for the legendary Activa continues to reign supreme."

Sharing the uniqueness of Activa brand’s 2 decades’ journey Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Very rarely does a two-wheeler transcend from just utility to an emotion which stirs and resonates with the soul of society, like Activa has. So much has changed around us during this period, but Activa still continues to remain the first love of Indian families, when it comes to buying purchase a scooter. As generations grew from infants on pillion to first time riders, from the empowered first time women rider to the savvy grandparents living it up; Honda is proud that Activa brand has been intrinsic to the activation of this great nation. Many of our Customers share their cherished memories over every generation of Activa. Thank you India 2.5 crore times over, for making Activa the gold standard of your everyday ride."

