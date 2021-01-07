Honda Activa makes new record, achieves 2.5 crore customers mark

Sharing the uniqueness of Activa brand’s 2 decades’ journey Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Very rarely does a two-wheeler transcend from just utility to an emotion which stirs and resonates with the soul of society, like Activa has. So much has changed around us during this period, but Activa still continues to remain the first love of Indian families, when it comes to buying purchase a scooter. As generations grew from infants on pillion to first time riders, from the empowered first time women rider to the savvy grandparents living it up; Honda is proud that Activa brand has been intrinsic to the activation of this great nation. Many of our Customers share their cherished memories over every generation of Activa. Thank you India 2.5 crore times over, for making Activa the gold standard of your everyday ride."