Honda adds CNG options to Amaze, City, and Elevate. But here's a catch
Honda breaks tradition by offering CNG variants for Amaze and City, providing aftermarket kits through dealerships. Expected to be priced at ₹75,000 to ₹85,000 with one-year warranty, targeting eco-friendly and cost-effective driving solutions.
Honda has reportedly announced a groundbreaking shift in its lineup with the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) variants for its popular models – the Honda Amaze, Honda City (excluding the City Hybrid), and the Honda Elevate, as per a report from HT Auto. This move marks a departure from the automaker's traditional offerings, as Honda has never previously offered CNG options in its vehicles.