Honda adds CNG options to Amaze, City, and Elevate. But here's a catch

Honda breaks tradition by offering CNG variants for Amaze and City, providing aftermarket kits through dealerships. Expected to be priced at ₹ 75,000 to ₹ 85,000 with one-year warranty, targeting eco-friendly and cost-effective driving solutions.

Honda has reportedly announced a groundbreaking shift in its lineup with the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) variants for its popular models – the Honda Amaze, Honda City (excluding the City Hybrid), and the Honda Elevate, as per a report from HT Auto. This move marks a departure from the automaker's traditional offerings, as Honda has never previously offered CNG options in its vehicles.

However, there is a major twist. Unlike its competitors who integrate CNG systems during manufacturing, Honda will reportedly provide these kits through its dealerships as aftermarket add-ons. This approach allows flexibility for customers to retrofit CNG capabilities onto both manual and CVT transmission versions of the aforementioned models.

Reportedly, the CNG conversion is likely to be priced between ₹75,000 to ₹85,000 inclusive of installation, and will include a one-year warranty from Honda dealerships, ensuring peace of mind for buyers. This initiative is expected to attract a broader customer base looking for environmentally friendly and cost-effective driving options.

In addition to enhancing its fuel options, Honda Cars India is focused on expanding its vehicle portfolio. Following its commitment to launching at least one new model annually, the company has recently introduced refreshed versions like the updated Honda City and the eagerly awaited Honda Elevate.

Looking ahead, Honda seems to be gearing up for the festive season debut of the all-new third-generation Honda Amaze. Built on a platform shared with the City and Elevate, albeit tailored for compact dimensions under four meters, the new Amaze promises a blend of sleek design cues inspired by Honda's global sedan lineup.

Inside, the Amaze is anticipated to feature a revamped interior layout with a potentially larger touchscreen interface, akin to the technology seen in the Elevate model. This redesign may incorporate shared components from other Honda India offerings to optimize production costs and maintain competitive pricing.

