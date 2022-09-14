Honda aims to launch flex-fuel 2-wheelers by 2023, EVs for personal use by 2025

Commuter models and fun models combined, Honda will introduce more than 10 new electric motorcycle models by 2025, with an aim to reach annual electric motorcycle sales of 1 million units within the next five years, and 3.5 million units as of 2030
NEW DELHI: Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co., which also has the biggest market share in two wheelers globally, has said it will introduce two electric vehicle models for "personal use" in the next two to three years, for markets in Asia, Europe, and Japan.
The vehicles will be positioned in the commuter segment and are also likely to be launched in India with a battery swapping solution.
Honda said it also plans to introduce flex-fuel models in India, beginning with the rollout of flex-fuel (E20) models in 2023, and flex-fuel (E100) models in 2025, as part of its target to achieve carbon neutrality for all its products and corporate activities by 2050.
However, in India, the Japanese manufacturer will prioritise its electric tricycle offering. Honda, in a press release, said that it was looking to launch the vehicles--popularly called e-rickshaws--as early as the end of this year.
The vehicles will leverage Honda's standardised swappable battery packs, called the Honda Power Pack, and partnerships it has already signed with various ecosystem partners like Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. to enable battery sharing.
“Anticipating market expansion, Honda will introduce electric motorcycles that accommodate a wide range of customer needs. Commuter models and fun models combined, Honda will introduce more than 10 new electric motorcycle models by 2025, with an aim to reach annual electric motorcycle sales of 1 million units within the next five years, and 3.5 million units (approximately 15% of total sales) as of 2030," the company said at a press conference in Japan.
Honda has a sharp focus on standardising battery specifications for enabling widespread adoption of electric bikes, it said in the release.
“As part of the enhancement of charging infrastructure, Honda is working toward popularisation of battery sharing. Honda has established a joint venture in Indonesia, one of the major motorcycle markets, to operate a battery sharing service utilizing MPPs and MPP-powered motorcycles. The JV is currently operating a battery sharing service in Bali," Honda said
“In India, Honda is planning to begin its battery sharing service for electric tricycle taxis (so-called “rickshaws") by the end of this year. Honda is also planning to expand its initiatives to popularise battery sharing to other Asian nations," it added.