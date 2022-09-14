Honda aims to launch flex-fuel 2-wheelers by 2023, EVs for personal use by 2025

“Anticipating market expansion, Honda will introduce electric motorcycles that accommodate a wide range of customer needs. Commuter models and fun models combined, Honda will introduce more than 10 new electric motorcycle models by 2025, with an aim to reach annual electric motorcycle sales of 1 million units within the next five years, and 3.5 million units (approximately 15% of total sales) as of 2030," the company said at a press conference in Japan.

