Honda has released a new teaser of its upcoming Alpha electric SUV, offering a closer look at the front-end design ahead of its India debut on December 2. The teaser shows the SUV's LED headlights, daytime running lights (DRLs), and front bumper design. The electric SUV is based on the Honda 0 Alpha concept, introduced at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show.

The latest teaser comes a day after Honda shared design sketches of the upcoming SUV, including its exterior and cabin. While the company has yet to announce the technical specifications, the Alpha EV is expected to get a 65-75 kWh battery pack.

According to Autocar India, the Honda Alpha EV is expected to be priced between ₹15 lakh and ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda has not confirmed the pricing yet.

Honda Alpha EV: What the latest teaser reveals The teaser features a pair of rectangular dual-pod LED projector headlamps on each side, along with segmented LED DRLs that are said to stretch across the front fascia. The lighting elements are C-shaped at the ends, giving the front of the SUV a unique appearance.

The grille gets a closed-off design with a gloss-black finish, while the front bumper follows a similar treatment. It also has silver accents on both sides, along with functional air inlets and parking sensors at the bottom.

Honda Alpha EV: Exterior and interior design

View full Image View full Image Honda Alpha EV Teased.

It is believed that the production version will carry over several styling features from the Honda 0 Alpha concept. These may include flush-fitting door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels and gloss-black cladding around the wheel arches. The back will probably be more upright, the back window will be almost straight up and down, and the U-shaped LED taillight design will be used.

Based on Honda's other released interior sketches, the interior appears black and off-white. It shows a three-spoke steering wheel, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and physical air-conditioning controls. Other features to look forward to are ambient lighting, wireless phone-charging points and a centre armrest with cup holders in the rear.

Honda Alpha EV: Expected battery, range and price Honda has yet to reveal the battery range, motor power or capacity of the Alpha EV. However, during the unveiling of the 0 Alpha concept at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, Honda Motor Co. chief engineer Toshikazu Hirose indicated that the battery pack would be competitive for its segment.

Based on this, the production model could feature a 65-75 kWh battery pack. The projected driving range is expected to be between 400km and 500km, but the figures have not been released yet.

Honda Alpha EV: Expected rivals in India Honda Alpha EV is expected to hit the electric SUV category with a price tag of ₹15 lakh to ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be considered a competitor to the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Sierra EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, MG ZS EV and VinFast VF6.