Honda has released a new teaser of its upcoming Alpha electric SUV, offering a closer look at the front-end design ahead of its India debut on December 2. The teaser shows the SUV's LED headlights, daytime running lights (DRLs), and front bumper design. The electric SUV is based on the Honda 0 Alpha concept, introduced at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show.

The latest teaser comes a day after Honda shared design sketches of the upcoming SUV, including its exterior and cabin. While the company has yet to announce the technical specifications, the Alpha EV is expected to get a 65-75 kWh battery pack.

Advertisement

According to Autocar India, the Honda Alpha EV is expected to be priced between ₹15 lakh and ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda has not confirmed the pricing yet.

Honda Alpha EV: What the latest teaser reveals The teaser features a pair of rectangular dual-pod LED projector headlamps on each side, along with segmented LED DRLs that are said to stretch across the front fascia. The lighting elements are C-shaped at the ends, giving the front of the SUV a unique appearance.

The grille gets a closed-off design with a gloss-black finish, while the front bumper follows a similar treatment. It also has silver accents on both sides, along with functional air inlets and parking sensors at the bottom.

Honda Alpha EV: Exterior and interior design

Advertisement

Honda Alpha EV Teased.

It is believed that the production version will carry over several styling features from the Honda 0 Alpha concept. These may include flush-fitting door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels and gloss-black cladding around the wheel arches. The back will probably be more upright, the back window will be almost straight up and down, and the U-shaped LED taillight design will be used.

Advertisement

Based on Honda's other released interior sketches, the interior appears black and off-white. It shows a three-spoke steering wheel, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and physical air-conditioning controls. Other features to look forward to are ambient lighting, wireless phone-charging points and a centre armrest with cup holders in the rear.

Honda Alpha EV: Expected battery, range and price Honda has yet to reveal the battery range, motor power or capacity of the Alpha EV. However, during the unveiling of the 0 Alpha concept at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, Honda Motor Co. chief engineer Toshikazu Hirose indicated that the battery pack would be competitive for its segment.

Based on this, the production model could feature a 65-75 kWh battery pack. The projected driving range is expected to be between 400km and 500km, but the figures have not been released yet.

Advertisement

Honda Alpha EV: Expected rivals in India Honda Alpha EV is expected to hit the electric SUV category with a price tag of ₹15 lakh to ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be considered a competitor to the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Sierra EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, MG ZS EV and VinFast VF6.

Honda is expected to reveal more details, including the production model's specifications and features, at its December 2 India debut.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.