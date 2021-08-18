OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Honda Amaze 2021 launched in India. Price, variants, other details

Honda has unveiled the new facelift version of the Amaze. The new sedan comes with a revised grille and other cosmetic updates. In terms of powertrain options, Honda Amaze retains the engine and transmission options. 

The Honda Amaze 2021 has been priced at a starting price of 6.32 lakh for the petrol manual variant. 

Pricing

The Honda Amaze 2021 pricing
 The new Amaze will be available in 5 colours. The Honda Amaze gets a new dual tone diamond cut alloys. The car gets a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. 

The Amaze has been divided in three new gradients mentioned below. 

The gradient wise features on the new Honda Amaze
What's new in the Honda Amaze 2021

The Amaze gets a projector headlamp setup, which is an upgrade compared to the halogen setup on the previous version. The positioning of the DRLs has also been moved in the new cluster. 

The new Amaze comes with LED tail lamps as well. However, the reverse light and brake light continue to be halogen. 

