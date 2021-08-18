Honda has unveiled the new facelift version of the Amaze. The new sedan comes with a revised grille and other cosmetic updates. In terms of powertrain options, Honda Amaze retains the engine and transmission options.

The Honda Amaze 2021 has been priced at a starting price of ₹6.32 lakh for the petrol manual variant.

Pricing

View Full Image The Honda Amaze 2021 pricing

The new Amaze will be available in 5 colours. The Honda Amaze gets a new dual tone diamond cut alloys. The car gets a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The Amaze has been divided in three new gradients mentioned below.

View Full Image The gradient wise features on the new Honda Amaze

What's new in the Honda Amaze 2021

The Amaze gets a projector headlamp setup, which is an upgrade compared to the halogen setup on the previous version. The positioning of the DRLs has also been moved in the new cluster.

The new Amaze comes with LED tail lamps as well. However, the reverse light and brake light continue to be halogen.

