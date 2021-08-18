Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Honda Amaze 2021 launched in India. Price, variants, other details

Honda Amaze 2021 launched in India. Price, variants, other details

The new Honda Amaze 2021 comes in five colours
1 min read . 12:14 PM IST Livemint

The Honda Amaze gets new dual-tone diamond-cut alloys

Honda has unveiled the new facelift version of the Amaze. The new sedan comes with a revised grille and other cosmetic updates. In terms of powertrain options, Honda Amaze retains the engine and transmission options. 

The Honda Amaze 2021 has been priced at a starting price of 6.32 lakh for the petrol manual variant. 

Pricing

View Full Image
The Honda Amaze 2021 pricing
Click on the image to enlarge

 The new Amaze will be available in 5 colours. The Honda Amaze gets a new dual-tone diamond-cut alloy. The car gets 1.2-litre petrol and a1.5-litre diesel engine. 

The Amaze has been divided in three new gradients mentioned below. 

View Full Image
The gradient wise features on the new Honda Amaze
Click on the image to enlarge

What's new in the Honda Amaze 2021

The Amaze gets a projector headlamp setup, which is an upgrade compared to the halogen set up on the previous version. The positioning of the DRLs has also been moved in the new cluster. 

View Full Image
The new projector setup on Honda Amaze
Click on the image to enlarge

The new Amaze comes with LED tail lamps as well. However, the reverse light and brake light continue to be halogen. 

View Full Image
The tail lights are now LED
Click on the image to enlarge

