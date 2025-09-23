Honda Amaze becomes cheaper by up to ₹1.20 lakh with GST price cut, festive discounts boost appeal

Honda Cars India has slashed the pricing of its Amaze sub-compact sedan on the very first day of Navratri. With this, the Honda Amaze, which competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura, has become significantly cheaper, by up to ₹1.20 lakh. The move comes as the new GST regime with a reduced tax rate kicked in from September 22. The Japanese car manufacturer has reduced the pricing of the Honda Amaze to pass on the GST benefits to the customers.

Honda Amaze second-generation receives GST price cut

Variants Price before GST Price after GST Price cut amount S MT ₹ 762,800 ₹ 697,700 ₹ 65,100 S CVT ₹ 852,600 ₹ 779,800 ₹ 72,800

Honda Amaze third-generation receives GST price cut

Variants Price before GST cut Price after GST cut Price amount V MT ₹809,900 ₹740,800 ₹69,100 V CVT ₹934,900 ₹855,100 ₹79,800 VX MT ₹919,900 ₹841,400 ₹78,500 VX CVT ₹999,900 ₹914,600 ₹85,300 ZX MT ₹999,900 ₹914,600 ₹85,300 ZX CVT ₹11,19,900 ₹999,900 ₹120,000

Honda currently sells both the second-generation and third-generation iterations of the Amaze in India. The most benefit of the GST price cut has been passed to the third-generation Honda Amaze. The third-generation iteration of the sedan was launched in India a few months back with a host of updates. It came ramping up the competition in the sub-compact sedan segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, a category that has been witnessing shrinking sales figures and market share owing to the rise of SUVs.

Honda Amaze: Both generation models received a GST price cut With the GST price cut, the second-generation avatar of the Honda Amaze has become cheaper between ₹65,100 and ₹72,800. The second-generation Honda Amaze is available in two variants, S MT and S CVT. The S MT is now available at ₹697,700 (ex-showroom), after the price cut, down from ₹762,800 (ex-showroom). It received a GST price cut of ₹65,100. The S CVT trim has received a GST price cut of ₹72,800, to be available at ₹779,800 (ex-showroom), down from ₹852,600 (ex-showroom).

The third-generation avatar of Honda Amaze has received a GST price cut ranging between ₹69,100 and ₹120,000, depending on the variant. Available in six variant choices, the third-generation Amaze is now available at a price ranging between ₹740,800 (ex-showroom) and ₹999,900 (ex-showroom), down from ₹809,900 (ex-showroom) and 11,19,900 (ex-showroom).