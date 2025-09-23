Subscribe

Honda Amaze becomes cheaper by up to ₹1.20 lakh with GST price cut, festive discounts boost appeal

Honda Amaze's second and third generation avatars have become significantly cheaper with the GST price cut.

Mainak Das
Updated23 Sep 2025, 10:29 AM IST
Honda Amaze's second and third generation avatars have become significantly cheaper with the GST price cut.
Honda Amaze's second and third generation avatars have become significantly cheaper with the GST price cut.

Honda Cars India has slashed the pricing of its Amaze sub-compact sedan on the very first day of Navratri. With this, the Honda Amaze, which competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura, has become significantly cheaper, by up to 1.20 lakh. The move comes as the new GST regime with a reduced tax rate kicked in from September 22. The Japanese car manufacturer has reduced the pricing of the Honda Amaze to pass on the GST benefits to the customers.

Honda Amaze second-generation receives GST price cut

Honda Amaze

₹ 8.1 - 11.2 Lakhs

VariantsPrice before GSTPrice after GSTPrice cut amount
S MT 762,800 697,700 65,100
S CVT 852,600 779,800 72,800

Honda Amaze third-generation receives GST price cut

VariantsPrice before GST cutPrice after GST cutPrice amount

V MT

809,900

740,800

69,100

V CVT

934,900

855,100

79,800

VX MT

919,900

841,400

78,500

VX CVT

999,900

914,600

85,300

ZX MT

999,900

914,600

85,300

ZX CVT

11,19,900

999,900

120,000

Honda currently sells both the second-generation and third-generation iterations of the Amaze in India. The most benefit of the GST price cut has been passed to the third-generation Honda Amaze. The third-generation iteration of the sedan was launched in India a few months back with a host of updates. It came ramping up the competition in the sub-compact sedan segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, a category that has been witnessing shrinking sales figures and market share owing to the rise of SUVs.

Honda Amaze: Both generation models received a GST price cut

With the GST price cut, the second-generation avatar of the Honda Amaze has become cheaper between 65,100 and 72,800. The second-generation Honda Amaze is available in two variants, S MT and S CVT. The S MT is now available at 697,700 (ex-showroom), after the price cut, down from 762,800 (ex-showroom). It received a GST price cut of 65,100. The S CVT trim has received a GST price cut of 72,800, to be available at 779,800 (ex-showroom), down from 852,600 (ex-showroom).

The third-generation avatar of Honda Amaze has received a GST price cut ranging between 69,100 and 120,000, depending on the variant. Available in six variant choices, the third-generation Amaze is now available at a price ranging between 740,800 (ex-showroom) and 999,900 (ex-showroom), down from 809,900 (ex-showroom) and 11,19,900 (ex-showroom).

Honda Amaze gets festive discounts alongside GST price cut

While the GST price cuts have reduced the pricing of the Honda Amaze sedan significantly, both its second and third-generation iterations are available with festive discounts. The second-generation Honda Amaze is now available with a festive discount of up to 97,200, while the third-gen Amaze has received a festive discount of up to 77,200.

