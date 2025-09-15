Honda Amaze, City, and Elevate receive major festive offers after GST reduction. Here's how much you can save

Mainak Das
Published15 Sep 2025, 02:26 PM IST
Honda Cars India has announced major festive discounts across its entire passenger vehicle lineup.

Honda Cars India slashed the pricing of its entire passenger vehicle lineup in the country just a few days ago, following the revised tax structure under GST 2.0. Slated to be effective from September 22, the same date when the GST 2.0 will be enforced across India, this move is expected to boost sales and demand of Honda Amaze, City and Elevate during the festive season. Now, to further ramp up the consumer sentiment, Honda has announced major festive discounts for all three of its cars.

The Japanese car manufacturer's subsidiary in India has announced festive season benefits ranging up to 1.22 lakh for its passenger vehicles. The festive season benefits will be available till the end of this month. The festive discounts, paired with the GST 2.0 price cuts, offer major benefits to the consumers, which are expected to boost the demand and sales of models like the Amaze, City and Elevate.

Here is a quick look at the total benefits you can get on Honda cars this festive season.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is available in India in both second and third-generation iterations. The second-generation Honda Amaze received a price cut of 72,800, while the third-generation model received a price cut of 95,500. Additionally, the Amaze second-gen model is now available with a festive discount of up to 97,200. The third-gen Amaze has received a festive discount of up to 77,200.

Honda City

Honda's midsize sedan, the City, had its price slashed by 58,400 under the GST 2.0 regime. Now, the carmaker has announced up to 1.07 lakh discounts for the Honda City, available in September 2025. However, the festive discounts are available only for the Honda City's petrol-only versions. The hybrid versions of the popular sedan didn't receive any festive benefits.

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate's price was slashed by 57,500 owing to the restructured GST regime. Now, the automaker has announced festive benefits of up to 1.22 lakh for the SUV, which is the maximum among all three passenger vehicles on sale from the brand in India. The top-spec ZX trim of the Elevate commands the benefits of 1.22 lakh, while the VX and V trims come with 78,000 and 58,000 benefits, respectively. The entry-level SV trim doesn't come with any festive discount.

Honda Amaze, City, and Elevate receive major festive offers after GST reduction. Here's how much you can save
