Honda Amaze, City, and Elevate receive major festive offers after GST reduction. Here's how much you can save

Honda Cars India slashed the pricing of its entire passenger vehicle lineup in the country just a few days ago, following the revised tax structure under GST 2.0. Slated to be effective from September 22, the same date when the GST 2.0 will be enforced across India, this move is expected to boost sales and demand of Honda Amaze, City and Elevate during the festive season. Now, to further ramp up the consumer sentiment, Honda has announced major festive discounts for all three of its cars.
The Japanese car manufacturer's subsidiary in India has announced festive season benefits ranging up to ₹1.22 lakh for its passenger vehicles. The festive season benefits will be available till the end of this month. The festive discounts, paired with the GST 2.0 price cuts, offer major benefits to the consumers, which are expected to boost the demand and sales of models like the Amaze, City and Elevate.
Here is a quick look at the total benefits you can get on Honda cars this festive season.
The Honda Amaze is available in India in both second and third-generation iterations. The second-generation Honda Amaze received a price cut of ₹72,800, while the third-generation model received a price cut of ₹95,500. Additionally, the Amaze second-gen model is now available with a festive discount of up to ₹97,200. The third-gen Amaze has received a festive discount of up to ₹77,200.
Honda's midsize sedan, the City, had its price slashed by ₹58,400 under the GST 2.0 regime. Now, the carmaker has announced up to ₹1.07 lakh discounts for the Honda City, available in September 2025. However, the festive discounts are available only for the Honda City's petrol-only versions. The hybrid versions of the popular sedan didn't receive any festive benefits.
Honda Elevate's price was slashed by ₹57,500 owing to the restructured GST regime. Now, the automaker has announced festive benefits of up to ₹1.22 lakh for the SUV, which is the maximum among all three passenger vehicles on sale from the brand in India. The top-spec ZX trim of the Elevate commands the benefits of ₹1.22 lakh, while the VX and V trims come with ₹78,000 and ₹58,000 benefits, respectively. The entry-level SV trim doesn't come with any festive discount.
