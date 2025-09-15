Honda Amaze, City, and Elevate receive major festive offers after GST reduction. Here's how much you can save

Honda Cars India slashed the pricing of its entire passenger vehicle lineup in the country just a few days ago, following the revised tax structure under GST 2.0. Slated to be effective from September 22, the same date when the GST 2.0 will be enforced across India, this move is expected to boost sales and demand of Honda Amaze, City and Elevate during the festive season. Now, to further ramp up the consumer sentiment, Honda has announced major festive discounts for all three of its cars.

The Japanese car manufacturer's subsidiary in India has announced festive season benefits ranging up to ₹1.22 lakh for its passenger vehicles. The festive season benefits will be available till the end of this month. The festive discounts, paired with the GST 2.0 price cuts, offer major benefits to the consumers, which are expected to boost the demand and sales of models like the Amaze, City and Elevate.

Here is a quick look at the total benefits you can get on Honda cars this festive season.