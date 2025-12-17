Honda Amaze, City, Elevate available with year-end discounts worth ₹1.76 lakh

Honda Cars India has joined the bandwagon of automakers offering exciting year-end offers and discounts in December 2025. The Japanese carmaker has announced year-end discounts across its entire range of passenger vehicles in India. The offers will be available throughout this month.
Honda Cars India currently sells five passenger vehicles in the country, which are the second generation Amaze, third generation Amaze, City, City e:HEV hybrid and the Elevate. All these cars are available with the year-end discounts. However, the benefits vary across the models and subject to dealer level availability as well.
If you are planning to buy a Honda car this December and looking to avail the discounts, here is a quick look at the year-end benefits available from the auto company.
|Year-end benefits available on Honda cars
|Models
|Year-end offers
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Second-gen Honda Amaze
|Up to ₹98,000
|₹5.99 lakh
|Third-gen Honda Amaze
|Up to ₹87,000
|₹7.40 lakh - ₹9.21 lakh
|Honda City
|Up to ₹1.57 lakh
|₹11.95 lakh - ₹14.86 lakh
|Honda City e:HEV
|7 year extended warranty at lower price
|₹19.48 lakh
|Honda Elevate
|Up to ₹1.76 lakh
|₹10.99 lakh - ₹15.29 lakh
Honda Cars India continues to sell the second generation Amaze sedan, despite the launch of the third-generation Amaze. This second generation Honda Amaze is available with year-end benefits of up to ₹98,000. The model is available only in the base trim S, which comes priced at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Just like the second generation iteration of Honda Amaze, the third generation model too is available with year-end benefits. The new-gen Honda Amaze is available with benefits ranging up to ₹87,000. It is available in V, VX and ZX trim options. The sub-compact sedan that competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura, comes priced between ₹7.40 lakh and ₹9.21 lakh (ex-showroom).
One of the most popular sedans in India, the Honda City midsize sedan is available with year-end benefits, ranging up to ₹1.57 lakh. The Honda City is available in four different trim options: SV, V, VX and ZX. This mid-size sedan is priced between ₹11.95 lakh and ₹14.86 lakh (ex-showroom).
The hybrid variant of the Honda City, christened as City e:HEV is not available with any cash discount. However, Honda is offering seven-years of extended warranty at a reduced pricing for this hybrid version of midsize sedan. Available in a single trim, the Honda City e:HEV is priced at ₹19.48 lakh (ex-showroom).
The only SUV in India from the carmaker is the Honda Elevate, which is priced between ₹10.99 lakh and ₹15.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available with year-end discounts of up to ₹1.76 lakh, the highest among all the models of the brand.