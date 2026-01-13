Honda Amaze, City, Elevate become costlier. Old & new pricelists compared

Honda Cars India has announced price hike across its entire range of passenger vehicles, effective from January 2026, citing reasons like increased input costs owing to rising inflation and higher raw material costs.

Mainak Das
Updated13 Jan 2026, 10:03 AM IST
Honda Cars India has joined the bandwagon of car manufacturers in India that have announced price hikes for their respective passenger vehicles. The Japanese carmaker that sells Amaze sub-compact sedan, City midsize sedan and Elevate SUV in India have increased the pricing of its cars citing reasons like increased input costs, owing to higher raw material costs, rising inflation and adverse impact of fluctuations forex rates.

The increased pricing of the Honda cars have become effective from January 2026. With this price hike, the benefits of the GST benefits achieved earlier in late 2025 have been nullified.

Here is a quick look at the model-wise price hikes of Honda cars in India.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze: Old vs new price
VariantOld price (ex-showroom)Price difference (%)New price (ex-showroom)
Old Amaze S MT 697,700- 98,700 (-14.15%) 599,000
Old Amaze S CVT 779,800NA 779,800
V MT 740,800Rs. 6,990 (0.94%) 747,790
V CVT 855,100Rs. 6,990 (0.82%) 862,090
VX MT 841,400 6,990 (0.83%) 848,390
VX CVT 914,600 6,990 (0.76%) 921,590
ZX MT 914,600 6,990 (0.76%) 921,590
ZX CVT 999,900NA 999,900

The Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan, most affordable offering of the Japanese automaker in India have become costlier by up to 6,990, depending on variants. Interestingly, the base variant of the sedan has received a massive 14.15% price cut amounting to 98,700, while the other variants have become costlier by up to 0.94%, amounting to 6,990. With this price revision, the Honda Amaze is now available at a starting price of 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City

Honda City: Old vs new price
VariantOld price (ex-showroom)Price difference (%)New price (ex-showroom)
ZX 19,48,200 51,700 (2.65%) 19,99,900

The carmaker has increased the price of the Honda City Hybrid's ZX trim, which is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and an automatic transmission. This is the only Honda City variant that has received a price revision, while pricing for the rest of the lineup remains unchanged. This variant has become costlier by 2.65%, amounting to 51,700. With this, the ZX variant is now priced at 20 lakh (ex-showroom), up from 19.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is now available at a price range of 11.95 lakh and 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate: Old vs new price
VariantOld price (ex-showroom)Price difference (%)New price (ex-showroom)
SV MT 10,99,900 59,990 (5.45%) 11,59,890
V MT 11,96,200 9,990 (0.84%) 12,06,190
V CVT 13,12,100 9,990 (0.76%) 13,22,090
VX MT 13,61,300 13,590 (1%) 13,74,890
VX CVT 14,77,200 13,590 (0.92%) 14,90,790
ZX MT 14,87,800 9,990 (0.67%) 14,97,790
ZX CVT 16,05,600 9,990 (0.62%) 16,15,590
ZX Black MT 14,97,500 9,990 (0.67%) 15,07,490
ZX Black CVT 16,15,300 9,990 (0.62%) 16,25,290

The Honda Elevate SUV, which is the automaker's only offering at present in the Indian SUV market, has become costlier with a price hike ranging between 0.62% and 5.45%. The price hike amount for the Elevate ranges between 9,990 and 59,990. After the price hike, the SUV is now priced between 11.60 lakh and 16.25 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

