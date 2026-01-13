Honda Amaze, City, Elevate become costlier. Old & new pricelists compared

Honda Cars India has joined the bandwagon of car manufacturers in India that have announced price hikes for their respective passenger vehicles. The Japanese carmaker that sells Amaze sub-compact sedan, City midsize sedan and Elevate SUV in India have increased the pricing of its cars citing reasons like increased input costs, owing to higher raw material costs, rising inflation and adverse impact of fluctuations forex rates.

The increased pricing of the Honda cars have become effective from January 2026. With this price hike, the benefits of the GST benefits achieved earlier in late 2025 have been nullified.

Here is a quick look at the model-wise price hikes of Honda cars in India.

Honda Amaze: Old vs new price Variant Old price (ex-showroom) Price difference (%) New price (ex-showroom) Old Amaze S MT ₹ 697,700 - ₹ 98,700 (-14.15%) ₹ 599,000 Old Amaze S CVT ₹ 779,800 NA ₹ 779,800 V MT ₹ 740,800 Rs. 6,990 (0.94%) ₹ 747,790 V CVT ₹ 855,100 Rs. 6,990 (0.82%) ₹ 862,090 VX MT ₹ 841,400 ₹ 6,990 (0.83%) ₹ 848,390 VX CVT ₹ 914,600 ₹ 6,990 (0.76%) ₹ 921,590 ZX MT ₹ 914,600 ₹ 6,990 (0.76%) ₹ 921,590 ZX CVT ₹ 999,900 NA ₹ 999,900

The Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan, most affordable offering of the Japanese automaker in India have become costlier by up to ₹6,990, depending on variants. Interestingly, the base variant of the sedan has received a massive 14.15% price cut amounting to ₹98,700, while the other variants have become costlier by up to 0.94%, amounting to 6,990. With this price revision, the Honda Amaze is now available at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City: Old vs new price Variant Old price (ex-showroom) Price difference (%) New price (ex-showroom) ZX ₹ 19,48,200 ₹ 51,700 (2.65%) ₹ 19,99,900

The carmaker has increased the price of the Honda City Hybrid's ZX trim, which is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and an automatic transmission. This is the only Honda City variant that has received a price revision, while pricing for the rest of the lineup remains unchanged. This variant has become costlier by 2.65%, amounting to ₹51,700. With this, the ZX variant is now priced at ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom), up from ₹19.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is now available at a price range of ₹11.95 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Elevate: Old vs new price Variant Old price (ex-showroom) Price difference (%) New price (ex-showroom) SV MT ₹ 10,99,900 ₹ 59,990 (5.45%) ₹ 11,59,890 V MT ₹ 11,96,200 ₹ 9,990 (0.84%) ₹ 12,06,190 V CVT ₹ 13,12,100 ₹ 9,990 (0.76%) ₹ 13,22,090 VX MT ₹ 13,61,300 ₹ 13,590 (1%) ₹ 13,74,890 VX CVT ₹ 14,77,200 ₹ 13,590 (0.92%) ₹ 14,90,790 ZX MT ₹ 14,87,800 ₹ 9,990 (0.67%) ₹ 14,97,790 ZX CVT ₹ 16,05,600 ₹ 9,990 (0.62%) ₹ 16,15,590 ZX Black MT ₹ 14,97,500 ₹ 9,990 (0.67%) ₹ 15,07,490 ZX Black CVT ₹ 16,15,300 ₹ 9,990 (0.62%) ₹ 16,25,290