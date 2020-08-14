Honda Amaze is one of the best-selling cars of the brand in India. The Honda Amaze competes with other sub-compact sedans which includes Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Xcent and Volkswagen Ameo. The sedan has now crossed a crossed 4-lakh cumulative sales mark in the country.

The car was first launched in the year 2013. The company introduced the second generation of Honda Amaze in the year 2018. Honda sold 2.6 lakh units of their first-generation Amaze till March 2018, while the second-generation Amaze has so far sold 1.4 lakh units since its launch in May 2018.

The car comes with a BS-VI-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel powertrain. In terms of transmission options, the car gets manual and CVT (automatic) options. Since, the Indian buyer is now getting aware of the benefits of owning an automatic car, the popularity of automatic transmission models is also growing. In terms of Honda Amaze, the share of automatics in Amaze has also increased from 9% in first generation to more than 20% in second-generation version,

According to HCIL, tier-1 markets have contributed to almost 44% of the overall volumes while tier-2 and -3 towns accounted for 56% sales.

"Honda Amaze has been a successful model for HCIL and is a key pillar of our business. The 4-lakh cumulative milestone for Amaze has been possible because of the love of our customers and support of our dealer partners," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Sales and Marketing) Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

It is a contemporary sedan that matches customer expectations, and this milestone is a testimony that Amaze has struck the right chord with Indian customers, he added.

"With 42 per cent first-time buyers opting for Amaze, we believe it's a great choice as first car for customers that offers status of a much bigger sedan and great peace of mind with its lowest cost of maintenance to suit their budget," Goel said.

With inputs from PTI

