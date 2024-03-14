Honda Amaze, Elevate and City to get a price hike from April 2024: Report

Honda Cars India to implement second round of price hikes in April 2024 impacting Elevate, City, and Amaze models. Special year-end offers for March 2024 include discounts up to ₹ 1.20 lakh on City.

Honda Cars India is set to implement a second round of price hikes across its model lineup starting April 2024, following an earlier increase in January, as reported by HT Auto. This forthcoming increment will impact all three of the company's models: Elevate, City, and Amaze. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among these offerings, the Honda Amaze stands as the most affordable, with a starting price of ₹7.16 lakh, while the Elevate starts at ₹11.58 lakh. The Honda City carries a base price of ₹11.71 lakh, while the City e:HEV hybrid variant is priced from ₹18.89 lakh, all prices being ex-showroom.

While an official announcement regarding the extent of the price hike is pending, the report from the publication indicates that details will be disclosed next month. In the interim, Honda has introduced special year-end offers for March 2024, aiming to attract customers with enticing deals. These offers include discounts of up to ₹50,000 on the Elevate, along with benefits totaling up to ₹90,000 on the Amaze. The Honda City, however, emerges as the frontrunner in discounts, offering savings of up to ₹1.20 lakh for the month of March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To recall, Honda Cars India had raised the prices of the recently launched Elevate compact SUV by a maximum of ₹58,000, earlier this year. This was the first price hike for the Honda Elevate since its introduction last year, with the new starting price at ₹11.58 lakh and reaching ₹16.48 lakh for the top-spec dual-tone variant.

These prices were exclusive to the ex-showroom, Delhi. The updated prices are now available on the official Honda website. Additionally, the website indicates an extra ₹8,000 for the pearl color option.

The price increase aligned with Honda's decision in December 2023 to raise prices for the new year. This adjustment also signifies the conclusion of the initial pricing period for the Elevate, which originally ranged from ₹11 lakh to ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite this change, the SUV had experienced a positive reception, surpassing the milestone of 20,000 units sold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

