The company is confident that this special edition will be well received by customers for the enhanced value it offers.

Honda Amaze special edition launched in India starting from 7 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2020, 02:01 PM IST PTI

  • Honda Amaze special edition: The petrol trim with manual transmission is priced at 7 lakh, the CVT (automatic) variant is tagged at 7.9 lakh
  • The special edition comes with Digipad 2.0, a 17.7 cm touchscreen advanced display audio system and new seat covers and body graphics

New Delhi: Honda Cars India on Wednesday said it has introduced a special edition of its compact sedan Amaze priced between 7 lakh and 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), ahead of the festive season.

The petrol trim with manual transmission is priced at 7 lakh, the CVT (automatic) variant is tagged at 7.9 lakh.

On the other hand, the diesel manual is priced at 8.3 lakh, while the diesel CVT (continuously variable transmission) trim is tagged at 9.10 lakh.

The special edition comes with Digipad 2.0, a 17.7 cm touchscreen advanced display audio system and new seat covers and body graphics.

"The Amaze S Grade is one of the highest selling grades of the model. With the inclusion of smart new features in the special edition based on S-Grade, the overall package has freshness at a very attractive price," Honda Cars India Vice President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

The company is confident that this special edition will be well received by customers for the enhanced value it offers, he added.

The festive season starts with Navaratra period next week and will go on till end of November.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

