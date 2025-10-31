Honda Amaze to Kia Sonet: Top 5 cars with ADAS you can buy under ₹15 lakh

The Indian passenger vehicle market has been evolving rapidly. The massive evolution in consumer preferences has been propelling automakers to add a wide range of advanced technology-aided features. One of the latest in these features is the ADAS, which is the Advanced Driver Assistance System. While this technology was once reserved for the luxury and premium cars, lately it has started penetrating the mass-market segment as well. In fact, you can now buy an ADAS-equipped car under the ₹10 lakh price slab.

If you are planning to buy a car with ADAS, here are the top five most affordable cars in India with this tech, which are priced under ₹15 lakh. We have listed the cars with the ADAS-equipped variants, with the pricing in ascending order.

Model and variant Price (ex-showroom) Honda Amaze ZX ₹ 9.14 lakh Hyundai Venue SX (O) ₹ 11.49 lakh Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 L ₹ 11.50 lakh Honda City V ₹ 12.79 lakh Kia Sonet GTX Plus ₹ 13.51 lakh

Honda Amaze The most affordable ADAS equipped car in India is the new generation Honda Amaze. The ADAS equipped new generation Honda Amaze, which directly competes with Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura, is priced at ₹9.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue is a leading revenue churner of the South Korean carmaker. The Hyundai Venue comes packing Level 1 ADAS suite in its SX (O) trim, which is priced at ₹11.49 lakh (ex-shoroom). The upcoming next generation Hyundai Venue that is slated to launch on November 4, will come with Level 2 ADAS suite.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Mahindra XUV 3XO, the only sub-compact SUV from the carmaker in Indian market, may not be as popular as many of its rivals, but it comes loaded with a host of advanced features. One of them is the ADAS suite that is available in the AX5 L trim, priced at ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City Honda City is the most selling model from the carmaker. It is also one of the bestselling sedans in India for a long time. The V trim of the mid-size sedan come equipped with ADAS, priced at ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom).