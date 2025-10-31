Honda Amaze to Kia Sonet: Top 5 cars with ADAS you can buy under ₹15 lakh

If you are planning to buy a car with ADAS, here are the top five most affordable cars in India with this tech, which are priced under 15 lakh.

Mainak Das
Updated31 Oct 2025, 01:49 PM IST
Honda Amaze is the cheapest car in India with ADAS technology.
The Indian passenger vehicle market has been evolving rapidly. The massive evolution in consumer preferences has been propelling automakers to add a wide range of advanced technology-aided features. One of the latest in these features is the ADAS, which is the Advanced Driver Assistance System. While this technology was once reserved for the luxury and premium cars, lately it has started penetrating the mass-market segment as well. In fact, you can now buy an ADAS-equipped car under the 10 lakh price slab.

If you are planning to buy a car with ADAS, here are the top five most affordable cars in India with this tech, which are priced under 15 lakh. We have listed the cars with the ADAS-equipped variants, with the pricing in ascending order.

Model and variantPrice (ex-showroom)
Honda Amaze ZX 9.14 lakh
Hyundai Venue SX (O) 11.49 lakh
Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 L 11.50 lakh
Honda City V 12.79 lakh
Kia Sonet GTX Plus 13.51 lakh

Honda Amaze

The most affordable ADAS equipped car in India is the new generation Honda Amaze. The ADAS equipped new generation Honda Amaze, which directly competes with Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura, is priced at 9.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue is a leading revenue churner of the South Korean carmaker. The Hyundai Venue comes packing Level 1 ADAS suite in its SX (O) trim, which is priced at 11.49 lakh (ex-shoroom). The upcoming next generation Hyundai Venue that is slated to launch on November 4, will come with Level 2 ADAS suite.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO, the only sub-compact SUV from the carmaker in Indian market, may not be as popular as many of its rivals, but it comes loaded with a host of advanced features. One of them is the ADAS suite that is available in the AX5 L trim, priced at 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City

Honda City is the most selling model from the carmaker. It is also one of the bestselling sedans in India for a long time. The V trim of the mid-size sedan come equipped with ADAS, priced at 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet is a populr sub-compact SUV in India. Smilar to its cousin from Hyundai, the Kia Sonet too comes with Level 1 ADAS suite in the GTX Plus trim, which is priced at 13.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

