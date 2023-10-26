comScore
Honda and General Motors end ‘affordable’ EV partnership

 Livemint ( with inputs from AFP )

The decision comes after extensive studies and analysis, the joint statement said. However, no specific reason was provided.

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox electric vehicle during the 2023 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan, US (Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg)Premium
The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox electric vehicle during the 2023 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan, US (Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg)

Japanese automaker Honda and United States giant General Motors have jointly announced the discontinuation of their partnership aimed at producing affordable electric vehicles from 2027, AFP reported. 

The decision comes after extensive studies and analysis, the joint statement said. However, no specific reason was provided. Industry reports suggest the slowdown in EV expansion plans were caused by cooling demand, especially in China.

GM's statement earlier this week also indicated they are moderating EV production in North America to protect pricing, adapt to reduced near-term demand growth, and implement engineering efficiency enhancements. 

The extended strike by US factory workers has also impacted GM and other US automakers such as Ford and Stellanis (Chrysler parent).

Japanese automakers have faced market share challenges in crucial markets in recent years, partly due to a delayed rollout of EVs, with a historical focus on hybrid vehicles.

The 2022 partnership's goal was to develop electric cars priced lower than GM's $30,000 Chevrolet Equinox. Despite this, Honda maintains its commitment to achieving 100 percent EV sales by 2040.

It's worth noting that Honda and GM continue their collaboration in various other projects, including plans to launch driverless taxis in Tokyo by 2026.

 

Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST
