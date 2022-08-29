Honda and LG Energy plan the launch of $4.4 billion EV battery factory in US2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 06:56 PM IST
Tie-up is latest to link auto makers and battery suppliers in push to expand capacity.
Honda Motor Co. and LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Monday they plan to build a $4.4 billion electric-vehicle battery factory in the U.S., the latest tie-up between auto makers and battery suppliers seeking to expand capacity by sharing upfront costs.