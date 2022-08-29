Honda and LG Energy plan the launch of $4.4 billion EV battery factory in US
Tie-up is latest to link auto makers and battery suppliers in push to expand capacity.
Honda Motor Co. and LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Monday they plan to build a $4.4 billion electric-vehicle battery factory in the U.S., the latest tie-up between auto makers and battery suppliers seeking to expand capacity by sharing upfront costs.
The companies said they plan to begin construction of the factory early next year and start mass production by the end of 2025. The factory aims to have an annual production capacity of about 40 gigawatt-hours and will supply its output exclusively to Honda facilities in North America, they said.
The companies didn’t disclose where in the U.S. the factory would be built, but people familiar with the matter said it was planned for Ohio.
Tokyo-based Honda and South Korea’s LG Energy join a growing roster of joint ventures between car makers and battery suppliers planning new factories in the U.S.
In January, General Motors Co. said it would build a $2.6 billion battery plant in Lansing, Mich., with LG Energy. Four months later, Stellantis NV and South Korea’s Samsung SDI Co. said they would team up on a $2.5 billion plant in Indiana.
With battery prices surging on the back of rising demand and skyrocketing raw material costs, more inter-industry partnerships are likely to form over the next few years, according to S&P Global Ratings. Auto makers are spending more on their battery supply chains and that is leading them to opt for EV tie-ups to achieve economies of scale, according to a recent S&P report.
Auto makers are also deepening ties with the three biggest battery makers—China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. or CATL, LG Energy and Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp.—all of which are moving to expand capacity on their own.
Tesla Inc. supplier Panasonic is looking at building a $4 billion EV battery plant in Oklahoma, The Wall Street Journal reported last week. That comes after the Japanese company announced a plant of similar size in Kansas in July.
S&P Global Ratings expects CATL, LG Energy and Panasonic to retain more than 50% of the market share for EV batteries through 2025.
For Honda, the Ohio plant represents one of the first major investments it has made in building out its own EV battery supply chain. GM and Honda are jointly developing a line of affordable EVs, deepening strategic ties as they split development costs.