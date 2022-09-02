Honda announces discounts on Honda City, Honda Jazz and Honda Amaze

Ahead of the festival season, Honda Cars India has announced discounts on its product range. Valid till September 30, the offers vary across different variants and locations.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ahead of the festival season, Honda Cars India has announced discounts on its product range. Valid till September 30, the offers vary across different variants and locations. Readers are therefore advised to visit their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. Customers can get up to ₹27,000 discount as part of the current ongoing offers. Take a look
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ahead of the festival season, Honda Cars India has announced discounts on its product range. Valid till September 30, the offers vary across different variants and locations. Readers are therefore advised to visit their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. Customers can get up to ₹27,000 discount as part of the current ongoing offers. Take a look
Honda City (fifth generation)
Honda City (fifth generation)
The premium Honda sedan car is available with benefits up to ₹27,496. There is a cash discount of up to ₹5,000 and an exchange offer of up to ₹5,000. Existing Honda customers will get loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 and free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to ₹5,496. Lastly, there is a corporate discount of ₹5,000 on the latest-generation of Honda City.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The premium Honda sedan car is available with benefits up to ₹27,496. There is a cash discount of up to ₹5,000 and an exchange offer of up to ₹5,000. Existing Honda customers will get loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 and free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to ₹5,496. Lastly, there is a corporate discount of ₹5,000 on the latest-generation of Honda City.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
As part of the ongoing offers, Honda WR-V is available with benefits worth ₹27,000 this month. This includes a car exchange discount of up to ₹10,000 along with a corporate discount of ₹5,000. There is a loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 for the existing Honda customers. Honda is also giving an exchange bonus of ₹7,000 with the purchase of Honda WR-V.
As part of the ongoing offers, Honda WR-V is available with benefits worth ₹27,000 this month. This includes a car exchange discount of up to ₹10,000 along with a corporate discount of ₹5,000. There is a loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 for the existing Honda customers. Honda is also giving an exchange bonus of ₹7,000 with the purchase of Honda WR-V.
Honda City (fourth generation)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Honda City (fourth generation)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Honda City (fourth generation) is selling with a customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000. However, there are no exchange discounts or corporate discounts on the fourth-generation Honda City sedan.
Honda City (fourth generation) is selling with a customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000. However, there are no exchange discounts or corporate discounts on the fourth-generation Honda City sedan.
Honda Amaze has attracted benefits of up to ₹8,000 in September. Customers will get a loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000, similar to the August month.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Honda Amaze has attracted benefits of up to ₹8,000 in September. Customers will get a loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000, similar to the August month.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
Those looking to buy the Honda Jazz in September can get discounts of up to ₹25,000 on the car. This will include a discount of ₹10,000 on car exchange along with a car exchange bonus of ₹7,000. There is also a corporate discount of ₹3,000 in addition to the customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000.
Those looking to buy the Honda Jazz in September can get discounts of up to ₹25,000 on the car. This will include a discount of ₹10,000 on car exchange along with a car exchange bonus of ₹7,000. There is also a corporate discount of ₹3,000 in addition to the customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000.