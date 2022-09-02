Honda announces discounts on Honda City, Honda Jazz and Honda Amaze

The premium Honda sedan car is available with benefits up to ₹27,496. There is a cash discount of up to ₹5,000 and an exchange offer of up to ₹5,000. Existing Honda customers will get loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 and free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to ₹5,496. Lastly, there is a corporate discount of ₹5,000 on the latest-generation of Honda City.

