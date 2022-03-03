Honda cars continue offer discounted deals on their cars even in the month of March. The Japanese carmaker has announced heavy discounts across its existing line-up in India. The offers are available throughout this month.

The discounts are available on Honda Amaze, Honda City 5th Generation, Honda City 4th Generation, Honda WR-V and Honda Jazz. The discounts will go up to ₹35,596 depending on the model and variant.

The fifth generation compact sedan Honda city fifth generation has the highest offer price discount of ₹35,596. Honda has offered a discount of almost ₹36,000 on the same model. The discount on the Honda City 5th Generation includes cash discount upto ₹10,000, discount on car exchange ₹5000, Honda customer loyalty bonus ₹5000, Honda car exchange bonus ₹7000 and a corporate discount of ₹8000.

The Honda City 4th Generation also gets a discount price of up to ₹20000. These include Honda customer loyalty bonus of ₹5000, Honda car exchange bonus of ₹7000 and a corporate discount of ₹8000.

Honda's premium hatchback Jazz gets the second highest discount price of up to ₹33,158. This includes a cash discount up to Rs10,000 or FOC Accessories upto ₹12,158, discount on car exchange worth Rs5,000, Honda customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000, Honda car exchange bonus Rs7,000 and a corporate discount of ₹4,000.

The Honda models of Honda's sub-compact SUV WR-V is being offered with a discount price of almost ₹26,000. This offer sis valid on the Honda WR-V Petrol variant, all grades. This includes discount on car exchange worth ₹10,000, Honda customer loyalty bonus ₹5,000, Honda car exchange bonus ₹7, 000 and a corporate discount of ₹4,000.

Finally the Honda amaze sub-compact sedan gets a discount price of up to ₹15,000 across all variants. This includes Honda customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000, Honda car exchange bonus of ₹6,000 and a corporate discount of ₹4,000.

The Japanese carmaker had recorded a three percent dip in its sales in January with 12,149 units sold. The company sold a total of 12,552 units during the same month a year ago. Their domestic sales stood at 10,427 units, in January as compared to 11,319 units in January of 2021.

