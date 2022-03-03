This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Japanese carmaker has announced heavy discounts across its existing line-up in India. The offers are available throughout this month
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Honda cars continue offer discounted deals on their cars even in the month of March. The Japanese carmaker has announced heavy discounts across its existing line-up in India. The offers are available throughout this month.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Honda cars continue offer discounted deals on their cars even in the month of March. The Japanese carmaker has announced heavy discounts across its existing line-up in India. The offers are available throughout this month.
The discounts are available on Honda Amaze, Honda City 5th Generation, Honda City 4th Generation, Honda WR-V and Honda Jazz. The discounts will go up to ₹35,596 depending on the model and variant.
The fifth generation compact sedan Honda city fifth generation has the highest offer price discount of ₹35,596. Honda has offered a discount of almost ₹36,000 on the same model. The discount on the Honda City 5th Generation includes cash discount upto ₹10,000, discount on car exchange ₹5000, Honda customer loyalty bonus ₹5000, Honda car exchange bonus ₹7000 and a corporate discount of ₹8000.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Honda City 4th Generation also gets a discount price of up to ₹20000. These include Honda customer loyalty bonus of ₹5000, Honda car exchange bonus of ₹7000 and a corporate discount of ₹8000.
Honda's premium hatchback Jazz gets the second highest discount price of up to ₹33,158. This includes a cash discount up to Rs10,000 or FOC Accessories upto ₹12,158, discount on car exchange worth Rs5,000, Honda customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000, Honda car exchange bonus Rs7,000 and a corporate discount of ₹4,000.
The Honda models of Honda's sub-compact SUV WR-V is being offered with a discount price of almost ₹26,000. This offer sis valid on the Honda WR-V Petrol variant, all grades. This includes discount on car exchange worth ₹10,000, Honda customer loyalty bonus ₹5,000, Honda car exchange bonus ₹7, 000 and a corporate discount of ₹4,000.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Finally the Honda amaze sub-compact sedan gets a discount price of up to ₹15,000 across all variants. This includes Honda customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000, Honda car exchange bonus of ₹6,000 and a corporate discount of ₹4,000.
The Japanese carmaker had recorded a three percent dip in its sales in January with 12,149 units sold. The company sold a total of 12,552 units during the same month a year ago. Their domestic sales stood at 10,427 units, in January as compared to 11,319 units in January of 2021.