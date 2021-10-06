Honda has announced festive season offers for new buyers. These offers will provide benefits of up to ₹53,500. The new offers are available on the new Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda WR-V and the Honda Jazz. The offers will be available on both Honda City 4th generation and 5th generation.

Here are the offers provided by the company:

Honda Amaze (2021): The newly launched Honda Amaze can also be purchased with festive benefits. The offers are available on all grades. The company will be providing a customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000. Buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of ₹9,000. Buyers in a corporate job can avail a further discount of ₹4,000. The total benefits amount to ₹18,000.

Honda City (5th Gen): Buyers can avail benefits worth up to ₹53,505. Buyers can opt for a cash discount of up to ₹20,000 or get free of charge accessories worth up to ₹21,505.

Additionally, the buyer can get a discount on car exchange worth ₹10,000. Honda will also provide a loyalty bonus of ₹5,000. The company is also offering Honda Car Exchange Bonus worth ₹9,000. The company is also offering a corporate discount of ₹8,000.

Honda City (4th Gen): The buyers of the fourth-gen City can get a Honda customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000. A Honda car exchange bonus worth ₹9,000 and a corporate discount of ₹8,000.

Honda WR-V: The WR-V buyers can get a cash discount of up to ₹10,000 or free of charge accessories of up to ₹12,158. Honda will also provide a discount on car exchange worth ₹10,000.

The company will also be offering Honda Customer Loyalty Bonus worth ₹5,000. Additionally, buyers can get a Honda Car Exchange Bonus worth ₹9,000 and a corporate discount of ₹4,000.

Honda Jazz: The Honda Jazz hatchback is available with cash benefits of up to ₹45,996. These benefits include a cash discount of upto ₹15,000 or free of charge accessories worth up to ₹17,996.

The company is offering a discount on car exchange worth Rs10,000. To award existing customers, the brand will also offer a Honda Customer Loyalty Bonus of ₹5,000, Honda Car Exchange Bonus of ₹9,000. The company is also offering a corporate discount of ₹4,000.

