Honda has announced festive season offers for new buyers. These offers will provide benefits of up to 53,500. The new offers are available on the new Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda WR-V and the Honda Jazz. The offers will be available on both Honda City 4th generation and 5th generation. 

Here are the offers provided by the company: 

Honda Amaze (2021): The newly launched Honda Amaze can also be purchased with festive benefits. The offers are available on all grades. The company will be providing a customer loyalty bonus of 5,000. Buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of 9,000.  Buyers in a corporate job can avail a further discount of 4,000. The total benefits amount to 18,000. 

Honda City (5th Gen): Buyers can avail benefits worth up to 53,505. Buyers can opt for a cash discount of up to 20,000 or get free of charge accessories worth up to 21,505.

Additionally, the buyer can get a discount on car exchange worth 10,000. Honda will also provide a loyalty bonus of 5,000. The company is also offering Honda Car Exchange Bonus worth 9,000. The company is also offering a corporate discount of 8,000.

Honda City (4th Gen): The buyers of the fourth-gen City can get a Honda customer loyalty bonus of 5,000. A Honda car exchange bonus worth 9,000 and a corporate discount of 8,000.

Honda WR-V: The WR-V buyers can get a cash discount of up to 10,000 or free of charge accessories of up to 12,158. Honda will also provide a discount on car exchange worth 10,000.

The company will also be offering Honda Customer Loyalty Bonus worth 5,000.  Additionally, buyers can get a Honda Car Exchange Bonus worth 9,000 and a corporate discount of 4,000.

Honda Jazz: The Honda Jazz hatchback is available with cash benefits of up to 45,996. These benefits include a cash discount of upto 15,000 or free of charge accessories worth up to 17,996.

The company is offering a discount on car exchange worth Rs10,000. To award existing customers, the brand will also offer a Honda Customer Loyalty Bonus of 5,000, Honda Car Exchange Bonus of 9,000. The company is also offering a corporate discount of 4,000.

