Honda Car India has rolled out exclusive promotions for the second-generation Amaze, City, City Hybrid, and Elevate throughout April. The company is offering significant discounts across its vehicle lineup, which includes a loyalty bonus, buyback offers, an exchange bonus, corporate packages, and a complimentary seven-year extended warranty. Below is a summary of the available offers.

Please be aware that the final offers and discounts are subject to stock availability, the automaker, and the dealership. It is advisable to consult your preferred dealership in your city for the most favourable deal.