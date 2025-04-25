Honda April Discounts: City, Elevate, Amaze and City Hybrid get benefits upto ₹72,0001 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2025, 09:23 AM IST
Honda Car India is offering exclusive promotions in April for the Amaze, City, City Hybrid and Elevate, with discounts up to ₹77,200.
Honda Car India has rolled out exclusive promotions for the second-generation Amaze, City, City Hybrid, and Elevate throughout April. The company is offering significant discounts across its vehicle lineup, which includes a loyalty bonus, buyback offers, an exchange bonus, corporate packages, and a complimentary seven-year extended warranty. Below is a summary of the available offers.
Please be aware that the final offers and discounts are subject to stock availability, the automaker, and the dealership. It is advisable to consult your preferred dealership in your city for the most favourable deal.
Honda Elevate
The Honda Elevate comes with benefits of up to ₹56,100 across most variants, with the top-tier Elevate ZX showcasing maximum benefits of ₹76,100. Additionally, the Apex Edition of the Elevate, which offers accessories valued at ₹35,000, also qualifies for the ₹56,100 benefits. The Elevate competes with the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, and other similar models.
Honda Amaze
The second-generation Amaze is being offered with a discount of ₹57,200 on the S variant, while the Amaze S CNG variant enjoys an added discount of ₹77,200 this month. It's vital to note that these discounts do not extend to the third-generation Amaze, which is the newest model from the brand. The automaker offers EMIs starting at ₹1,111 per lakh for the subcompact sedan. The Honda Amaze competes against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in its segment.
Honda City and City Hybrid
Honda provides benefits of up to ₹63,300 on the City model, while the City Hybrid features total benefits of ₹65,000. These promotions apply to all variants of both models. The Honda City competes with sedans like the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna.
