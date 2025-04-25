Explore
Honda April Discounts: City, Elevate, Amaze and City Hybrid get benefits upto 72,000
Honda Car India has rolled out exclusive promotions for the second-generation Amaze, City, City Hybrid, and Elevate throughout April. The company is offering significant discounts across its vehicle lineup, which includes a loyalty bonus, buyback offers, an exchange bonus, corporate packages, and a complimentary seven-year extended warranty. Below is a summary of the available offers.

(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)

Please be aware that the final offers and discounts are subject to stock availability, the automaker, and the dealership. It is advisable to consult your preferred dealership in your city for the most favourable deal.

1

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate comes with benefits of up to 56,100 across most variants, with the top-tier Elevate ZX showcasing maximum benefits of 76,100. Additionally, the Apex Edition of the Elevate, which offers accessories valued at 35,000, also qualifies for the 56,100 benefits. The Elevate competes with the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, and other similar models.

(Also read: 2025 Honda Jazz design leaked ahead of launch. Will it come to India?)

2

Honda Amaze

The second-generation Amaze is being offered with a discount of 57,200 on the S variant, while the Amaze S CNG variant enjoys an added discount of 77,200 this month. It's vital to note that these discounts do not extend to the third-generation Amaze, which is the newest model from the brand. The automaker offers EMIs starting at 1,111 per lakh for the subcompact sedan. The Honda Amaze competes against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in its segment.

(Also read: Honda Elevate exports surge, Amaze strengthens as FY25 sales hit 1.26 lakh units)

3

Honda City and City Hybrid 

Honda provides benefits of up to 63,300 on the City model, while the City Hybrid features total benefits of 65,000. These promotions apply to all variants of both models. The Honda City competes with sedans like the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna.

(Also read: Made-in-India Honda Elevate secures 5 stars in Japan NCAP)
