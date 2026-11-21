Honda has unveiled its new Avancier SUV with a 2.0-litre hybrid engine, electric all-wheel drive (AWD) and a redesigned three-row cabin. The SUV made its global debut on November 20, 2026, and is expected to reach markets including Thailand, Japan and China. Australian deliveries are scheduled to begin in April 2027.
The new Avancier will be the first Honda model to use the company's next-generation hybrid system and revised H logo. It is expected to compete in the large SUV segment, where models such as the Toyota Fortuner are popular. However, unlike the Fortuner's ladder-frame construction, the Avancier uses a monocoque platform.
Honda has not confirmed an India launch yet.
Honda Avancier gets 2.0L hybrid engine and electric AWD
The SUV uses Honda's new 2.0-litre hybrid system, which combines a petrol engine with an electric propulsion motor and a generator. The electric motor can drive the vehicle at different speeds, while the petrol engine can directly power the wheels during steady highway driving.
Another major feature is the DualPower eAWD system. It uses separate electric motors for the front and rear axles, removing the need for a traditional mechanical connection between them.
The system distributes power according to road grip, tyre load and driving conditions. It can also send additional power to the rear wheels when needed. Honda has included regenerative braking to recover energy while slowing down.
The Avancier also gets a Motion Management System, developed using technology from Honda's robotics research. It coordinates power delivery and braking to improve stability while cornering.
Three-row cabin gets new technology
Inside, the Avancier gets a redesigned cabin with a six-seat layout in the Australian version. Each row has two individual seats. The second row also gets heated and ventilated seats, while an extended panoramic glass roof adds to the cabin experience.
Honda has moved the gear selector to the steering column to create more space around the centre console.
The dashboard features a 15-inch touchscreen, while a 12-speaker Bose sound system with Dolby Atmos handles audio. Other features include voice-controlled climate settings, over-the-air software updates and MyCabin remote functions that allow owners to check the vehicle's interior and surroundings using a smartphone.
On the outside, the SUV gets slim headlights, a large grille, flush door handles and angular rear lights.
Honda plans more hybrid SUVs
The Avancier is part of Honda's wider hybrid push. The company plans to introduce 15 next-generation hybrid models globally by March 2030.
While the SUV will reach Australia in April 2027, Honda has not announced its prices or confirmed its India launch timeline. Its arrival in India, therefore, remains uncertain.