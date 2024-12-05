Auto News
Honda Cars bets on hybrid, electric line-up to meet stricter CO2 emission norms
Summary
- The company is looking ahead to 2027, counting on hybrid and electric vehicles to meet the stricter CAFE-III standards. It plans to introduce three new electric models by 2026-27 as part of a broader strategy to align its India portfolio to its global electrification goals.
Honda Cars India is preparing to launch hybrid and electric cars in the coming years as emission norms are set to get stricter with the upcoming stage-3 of the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) regulations, a top company official said.
