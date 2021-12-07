Honda brings Activa125 Premium Edition scooter. Know its price, features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has today launched the Activa125 Premium Edition. Activa125 was the first scooter to comply with BSVI emission norms in the Indian 2Wheeler Industry and launched with many segment-first features. Activa125 Premium Edition is available in 2 dual tone colour options - Pearl Amazing White with Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic and Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Earl Silver Metallic. It is priced at ₹78,725 for Drum Alloy and ₹82,280 for Disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Ever since its launch, brand Activa has been a true beacon of change. Historically, with each new addition to the Activa family, Honda has continued its leadership in terms of product quality as well as reliability. The new Activa125 Premium Edition is set to excite customers with its premium appeal."

Activa125 Premium Edition comes with dual tone body colour extending from the front covers along the side panels. The premium edition comes with black engine along with black front suspension. The aesthetically designed LED head lamp not only accentuates the dual tone colour but also lends a sleek & bold statement to the legendary scooter. The scooter gets a body coloured grab rail and premium graphics combined with the stylish tail lamp having Activa125 embossing.