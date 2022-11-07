Honda Cars India has reported crossing the 20 lakh cumulative production milestone in the country. The company's 2 millionth unit, a Honda City sedan was rolled out from its Tapukara (Rajasthan) based manufacturing plant.

The automaker began production operations in December 1997. It has so far cumulatively invested over ₹10,000 crore since setting up its operations in India.

"The historic milestone of 2 Million Production roll out in India is a testimony to Honda's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative for the last 25 years," Honda Cars India President & CEO Takuya Tsumura said in a statement.

Besides, selling in the domestic market, the company also exports City and Amaze sedans to over 15 markets across the globe.

Honda Cars India's Tapukara-based plant has an installed production capacity of 1,80,000 vehicles per year.

Recently, the company showcased another model of its upcoming line of electric vehicles (EVs) for China. The company took cover off the new e:N2 Concept at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Saturday. This car arrives in the market a year later Honda had unveiled the e:NS1 and e:NP1 electric SUVs based on the HR-V. The automaker plans to launch at least 10 electric cars in China in the next five years. It also plans to come up with 30 EV models globally by 2030.

Toshihiro Mibe, CEO at Honda Car says that the e:N2 Concept represents the value of the e:N Series. “In China, Honda will continue to present its unique range of electric mobility products and our rebirth into an electric mobility brand," Mibe adds.

The e:N2 Concept is equipped with a full stack intelligent control ecosystem. It comes integrated with a digital cockpit, and uses cutting-edge intelligent technology to fully mobilise and extend human perception. The car is also equipped with an efficient and intelligent pure electric architecture- e:N Architecture F- exclusive to the automaker’s fully electric vehicles, with powerful electronic control computing capabilities, quick response to various driving environments.

(With inputs from PTI)