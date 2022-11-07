Honda Cars achieves 20 lakh production milestone in India2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 12:19 PM IST
Honda Cars India has reported crossing the 20 lakh cumulative production milestone in the country. The company's 2 millionth unit, a Honda City sedan was rolled out from its Tapukara (Rajasthan) based manufacturing plant.