Honda Cars India announces MASSIVE discounts on Amaze, City, and Elevate: Offer details

Honda Cars India announced significant discounts on the Amaze, City, and Elevate models available until the end of November. Discounts exceed Rs. 1 lakh, with the Amaze offering the highest savings.

Published20 Nov 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Honda Cars India has announced significant discounts on its popular models, including the Amaze, City, and Elevate SUVs, available until the end of November.
Honda Cars India has announced significant discounts on its popular models, including the Amaze, City, and Elevate SUVs, available until the end of November.(Honda)

Automobile giant Honda Cars India has announced significant discounts on its popular models, including the Amaze, City, and Elevate SUVs, available until the end of November (via HT Auto). The offers provide savings exceeding Rs. 1 lakh, depending on the model and variant, as the company seeks to attract more buyers during the festive season.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze, the brand’s compact sedan, comes with the highest discounts this month. Buyers can enjoy benefits worth up to Rs. 1.22 lakh on the top-end VX variant, adds the report. The entry-level E variant and mid-level S variant come with benefits of Rs. 72,000 and Rs. 82,000 respectively. These offers comprise cash discounts, loyalty bonuses, and complimentary accessories.

The Amaze, priced between Rs. 7.23 lakh and Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), remains a strong competitor to models like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura. Excitement around the model is set to rise further with the launch of its facelift version on December 4. Honda has teased the 2024 Amaze with design updates, interior enhancements, and potential segment-first features such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, and an electric sunroof. However, the engine options are expected to remain unchanged.

Also Read | Honda City and Amaze receive discount up to ₹88,600 this January: Check offers

Honda City

The Honda City, a favourite in the mid-size sedan segment, comes with discounts of up to Rs. 1.14 lakh in November. The ZX variant of the fifth-generation City is available with benefits worth Rs. 94,000, while other variants offer up to Rs. 84,000 in savings. The hybrid version of the City also receives benefits worth Rs. 90,000.

Prices for the Honda City range from Rs. 11.82 lakh to Rs. 16.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variants, while the hybrid version is priced between Rs. 19 lakh and Rs. 20.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The City continues to compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Maruti Ciaz.

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate SUV, which challenges models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara, offers benefits of up to Rs. 75,000 this month. While the top-end ZX variant sees the maximum discount, other variants come with Rs. 65,000 in benefits. The special Apex Edition receives a Rs. 55,000 discount.

The Elevate is priced from Rs. 11.73 lakh to Rs. 16.67 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an appealing choice for SUV enthusiasts seeking value.

 

 

First Published:20 Nov 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsHonda Cars India announces MASSIVE discounts on Amaze, City, and Elevate: Offer details

      Popular in Auto News

