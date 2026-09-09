The great reset: Honda’s race against time to win back Indian car buyers

Late May in New Delhi, a 20th floor room at hotel Le Méridien was thick with polite scepticism.
A few journalists gathered to hear how Honda Motor Co. planned to claw its way back in India. The stakes couldn’t have been higher: the parent automaker was reeling from its first-ever global loss, bruised by billions in write-offs. Across the table, the management team of Honda Cars India Ltd rolled out a familiar revival script—a decade-spanning playbook featuring 10 new models in four years, a captive finance division to grease consumer loans, and an expanded lineup of hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs).
It sounded ambitious. But when asked to put a number on this grand comeback—to name the actual sales target for the next four years—the curtain suddenly dropped.
“At this moment, we cannot tell so much in detail figures,” replied Takashi Nakajima, the chief executive of Honda Cars India.
The silence that followed spoke volumes. To industry observers, Honda wasn’t just being discreet; it was playing a weak hand. In a competitive Indian market dominated by aggressive local titans and surging international rivals, Honda’s arsenal looked sparse. Baffled competitors and analysts settled in to wait for the delayed offensive.
Then came the plot twist.
Just two months after laying out the strategy, Honda announced a sudden executive reshuffle. Nakajima, who had only taken the helm in April 2025, was out. Replacing him this October is Toshiyuki Yanagisawa. He would be the fourth chief executive of Honda Cars India in the last eight years.
By abruptly tearing up its decades-old policy of rotating Indian leadership every three years, Honda signalled urgency. Yanagisawa now inherits a brand at a high-stakes crossroads—handed the keys mid-turn, charged with turning a modest May announcement into a full-scale market resurrection.